Who Are The Little Mix Hit Producers Jesy Nelson Is Working On Solo Music With?

Jesy Nelson is working on music with two major producers. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson is embarking on a solo music career according to her social media teases and is working with two huge music producers who are responsible for Little Mix's smash hit, 'Touch'.

Jesy Nelson is teasing fans she's working on solo music and has posted a snap from the recording studio with two massive producers who are responsible for many pop stars- including Little Mix's biggest hits.

So, who are the musical duo teasing Jesy's music all over Instagram and what songs have created in their career?

Let's take a look...

Every Clue Jesy Nelson Is Recording Solo Music After Little Mix So Far

Who are the music producers Jesy Nelson is working with?

Jesy is working with an incredibly accomplished producing duo, Sunny and Patrick Patrikios, who, together, call themselves 'Loose Change'.

They have produced hits for some of the biggest artists going including Little Mix, James Arthur, Rita Ora, Noah Cyrus and Tinie Tempah.

They are credited with writing the enormous Little Mix hit, 'Touch' from their album 'Glory Days', which was nominated for two BRIT awards in 2018.

They are also credited on multiple tracks on LM5 including 'Joan of Arc' and 'Motivate'.

They are also close pals with the Little Mix ladies, having posted a snap with Leigh-Anne and Jade out in LA back in 2019 (when travelling and enjoying life was still a thing.)

So- Jesy is enlisting the help of some tried and tested writers/producers for whatever she is cooking up for us, which has us wondering if she is continuing down the pop route, or whether she'll be trying out broader genres?

Now, the star has appeared to tease lyrics to the tune they're making, commenting under a snap posted by Patrick saying: "I wanna get freaky for yuuuuuu."

Jesy Nelson teases what could be lyrics to solo music. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

We'll have to wait and see, but we're expecting big things!

Little Mix's First Music As A Trio Is Coming As They Confirm Spring 2021 Release