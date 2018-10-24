WhatsApp Will Soon Have A Lock On It Whilst Your Phone's Unlocked

WhatsApp will soon have a feature that locks the app whilst your phone is unlocked. Picture: Getty

It's been revealed that WhatsApp are currently working on a way for the app to be locked whilst your iPhone is open and being used to add an extra layer of security for people who may be prying on your phone...

It's been announced that WhatsApp will soon have a feature that will lock the app whilst a phone is in use to stop prying eyes from scrolling through messages on a person's phone, and we can already see the frustration built up in girlfriends and boyfriends across the world...

Snapchat's Halloween Trophy Is Fake & We're Gutted

It's been revealed by WABetaInfo, a group of skilled WhatsApp fans who test versions of the app, that it's working on both passwords, Touch ID and Face ID facial recognition unlocking, so basically the whole deal to give your privacy that added layer of protection.

However, the app is only said to be developing this for iPhone systems, and the feature is not going to be ready to be rolled out to the public for quite some time... so until then, keeeeep snooping!

The app is also said to be working on two new 'Silent and Vacation' modes that allows people to switch off from their virtual lives whilst on holiday or at events to shut off from the digital world, which we think sounds kind of great!?

via GIPHY

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!