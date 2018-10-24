WhatsApp Will Soon Have A Lock On It Whilst Your Phone's Unlocked

24 October 2018, 12:15 | Updated: 24 October 2018, 12:18

WhatsApp will soon have a feature that locks the app whilst your phone is unlocked
WhatsApp will soon have a feature that locks the app whilst your phone is unlocked. Picture: Getty

It's been revealed that WhatsApp are currently working on a way for the app to be locked whilst your iPhone is open and being used to add an extra layer of security for people who may be prying on your phone...

It's been announced that WhatsApp will soon have a feature that will lock the app whilst a phone is in use to stop prying eyes from scrolling through messages on a person's phone, and we can already see the frustration built up in girlfriends and boyfriends across the world...

Snapchat's Halloween Trophy Is Fake & We're Gutted

It's been revealed by WABetaInfo, a group of skilled WhatsApp fans who test versions of the app, that it's working on both passwords, Touch ID and Face ID facial recognition unlocking, so basically the whole deal to give your privacy that added layer of protection.

However, the app is only said to be developing this for iPhone systems, and the feature is not going to be ready to be rolled out to the public for quite some time... so until then, keeeeep snooping!

The app is also said to be working on two new 'Silent and Vacation' modes that allows people to switch off from their virtual lives whilst on holiday or at events to shut off from the digital world, which we think sounds kind of great!?

via GIPHY

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Ariana Grande posts throwback video of Mac Miller after Pete Davidson split

WATCH: Ariana Grande Shares A Heartwarming Mac Miller Video On Instagram
Laura Anderson goes public with Love Island boyfriend Max Morley

Laura Anderson Goes Instagram Official With Love Island Winner Max Morley

TV & Film

Zara Larsson and Brian H Whittaker

WATCH: Zara Larsson Admits She Wants To Have Babies With Her Model Boyfriend
Jesy Nelson opens up about dealing with comments from trolls at beginning of Little Mix

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Recalls Twitter Troll Turmoil At The Start Of Her Career
Little Mix take on Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' challenge

WATCH: Little Mix Absolutely Own Iconic Pop Songs In 'Finish The Lyric'

Latest Music News

Nathan Massey looks totally different.

You Won’t Believe What Love Island’s Nathan Massey Looks Like After His Body Transformation

TV & Film

Snapchat snapstreaks explained

What Is A Snapchat Snapstreak And How Do You Get One?

Justin Bieber will reportedly team up with NCT 127 and Lay on 'Let's Shut Up and Dance'

Justin Bieber, NCT 127 & EXO Star Lay's New Song Is Written By Jason Derulo
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland are rumoured to have split up.

Fans Think Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry & Sam Gowland Have Split After A Series Of Emotional Tweets

TV & Film

Georgia Steel apparently met up with producers

Georgia Steel 'Met With Celebs Go Dating' One Day After Split From Sam Bird

TV & Film

WhatsApp will soon have a feature that locks the app whilst your phone is unlocked

WhatsApp Will Soon Have A Lock On It Whilst Your Phone's Unlocked
Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House is inspired by true ghost stories

Is The Haunting Of Hill House A True Story? The Ghost Story Behind The Netflix Horror

News

Halsey and G Eazy have apparently split up again.

Halsey and G Eazy Split Up Again As She Is Left “Heartbroken” By The Break Up
Louis Tomlinson recently told fans that his new music will be released "soon"

Louis Tomlinson Praised For Positive Attitude Towards Male Emotions On X Factor
One fan took to Twitter to question the trolling over Pete Davidson

Fans Are Defending Pete Davidson's Mental Health After Ariana Grande Break-Up Meme