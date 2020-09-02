The Wanted Members: Where Are They Now?

Where are the rest of The Wanted members now? Here's what you need to know. Picture: PA

Remember Max George, Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran and Tom Parker from The Wanted? Here’s what the members are doing in 2020.

Max George has officially signed up to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up prompting The Wanted fans to know exactly what the rest of the band members have been up to.

Max, Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran and Tom Parker officially broke up in 2014 after their final farewell tour and have all gone on to do very different things with their careers.

When Is Strictly Come Dancing 2020 On TV? What Is The Start Date?

So where are the rest of the The Wanted band members now? Here’s what Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and Tom are up to now:

Max George will jump back into the spotlight in 2020 on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Max George/Instagram

Max George

It’s official, Max will be back on our screens on the regular on Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

But since The Wanted’s hiatus, Max has dabbled in lots of solo projects from singing, writing music to even taking on the acting world.

He appeared in six episodes of the hit U.S TV show Glee as a bully named Clint and also appeared on TV survival show Bear Grylls: Mission Survive.

Max is currently in a relationship with Stacey Giggs.

Jay McGuiness

Jay’s also been very busy since his left The Wanted commitments behind.

He took a completely different career path after he went on to win the Strictly Come Dancing trophy in 2015. Following that he went on to big West End success taking the lead role in Big.

Jay is also currently performing on stage with Kimberley Walsh in Sleepless.

Nathan Sykes was a regular performer in 2016. Picture: PA

Nathan Sykes

Not keen to give up on music just yet, Nathan went on to have huge solo music success, supporting Little Mix on tour and even working with Ariana Grande.

At the beginning of 2020 he teased his second album which we are still waiting for.

Siva Kaneswaran

Sivan took a low profile following the band’s split but that hasn’t stopped him doing the thing he loves the most - music.

He’s also dabbled in a bit of reality TV including Celebs On The Ranch.

Tom Parker is currently expecting his second baby with his wife. Picture: Tom Parker/Instagram

Tom Parker

A lot has changed in Tom Parker’s life, not only the career man but he’s now the family man. He has a wife, a young daughter and another little one on the way.

Music wise, Tom has turned to producing.