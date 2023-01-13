All The Times Taylor Swift Has Made A Surprise Performance At A Concert

Taylor Swift is cropping up everywhere. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor has shown up and played with The 1975, Haim and Bon Iver, here's the lowdown on all the surprise moments – who's next?

Taylor Swift sure knows how to make a surprise appearance!

The 33-year-old musician has been racking up quite the list of impromptu performances at her pop star friends' concerts – and we're not mad about it!

Taylor Swift Gave A Surprise Performance At The 1975's Concert & Sent Fans Into A Frenzy

As we're all patiently awaiting the announcement of the UK leg of 'The Eras Tour', we can entertain ourselves by watching these surprise London moments from Taylor.

From The 1975 to Haim to Bon Iver, here are all the details on Taylor's sneaky surprise antics...

Taylor Swift has been showing up and playing at her friends show. Picture: Getty

TAYLOR SWIFT JUST CAME OUT HAIM pic.twitter.com/tg5zRaq3Fw — Zakk - Searching for Nashville Eras Tour Tickets🪩 (@thinkzakkIknows) July 21, 2022

🎤| @taylorswift13 performing love story (Taylor’s Version) for the first time! pic.twitter.com/GjFDf15rHC — Taylor Swift Updates ⏰ (@swifferupdates) July 21, 2022

Haim brings out best friend Taylor Swift during London show

In July 2022, Haim fans were left stunned when Taylor stepped out onstage as the honorary fourth sister!

The rock trio brought their tour to London's O2 and invited none other than the pop powerhouse to perform a surprise mash-up with them, of course, the 20,000-strong crowd went wild.

"Wait, you guys, we’re in London, so we can’t play in London without bringing out a special guest," Haim teased the arena.

When Swift walked out, fans were sent into a frenzy, she said to the audience: "I haven’t been on stage for a long time. It’s nice to be back.”

The ladies sang the Haim track 'Gasoline' and Taylor's unforgettable 2008 anthem 'Love Story' together, all whilst donning matching leather outfits – wow, just wow.

At the time, Taylor hadn't performed in London since 2019 – prior to this, Taylor was last at The O2 when she played Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, what an incredible way for her to return to live music!

Bon Iver and Taylor Swift sing 'exile' live for the first time ever

When Bon Iver began singing 'exile' during his Wembley Stadium concert in October 2022, fans couldn't have predicted that Taylor was going to casually step out mid-way through the song and duet with him!

Frontman Justin Vernon and the 'Midnights' songstress sang their 'folklore' collaboration track live for the first time with a hair-raising performance.

Taylor stunned when she delivered her heartfelt verse and when the song came to a close, Vernon, Aaron Dessner and Wembley gave her a standing ovation.

Bon Iver said: "The most talented person in the world, Taylor Swift." Forever a humble queen, Taylor quipped back: "The most talented person in the world, Justin Vernon."

Taylor Swift crashes The 1975's concert at The O2

Taylor's shock antics struck again on January 12th when she delivered another impromptu set at The O2 – she just loves London! The star casually waltzed onto the stage before saying to the audience: "Is it okay if I sing?"

She joined The 1975 and performed not one, but two songs! Swift made history when she performed the lead single from her most recent album 'Anti-Hero' for the first time – and it was an acoustic rendition!

And if that wasn't jaw-dropping enough, she then performed an old track by The 1975, getting us all feeling a little nostalgic in the process!

She sang a stripped-back version of the 2013 track 'The City' and the pop-rock band loved it so much that they posted the video to their Instagram!

