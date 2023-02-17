On Air Now
17 February 2023, 17:42
Lizzo is set to appear on The Simpsons for its finale episode, but who else has guest-starred as an animated character on the show?
Lizzo is the latest celebrity to join The Simpsons hall of fame!
The 34-year-old musician got everyone excited when she revealed that she would be making a cameo during the sitcom's 34th season finale.
WATCH: Paul Rudd & Lizzo Fangirl Over Each Other
She took to Instagram to unveil her Simpson-verse avatar and we just already know that Lizzo's appearance is going to be iconic, she captioned the post: "SEE YOU IN SPRINGFIELD, B****."
This episode will air in May, so whilst you wait to see her grace the screen in animated-form, why not look over some of best celebrity cameos that The Simpsons has seen over the years?
From Lady Gaga to Justin Bieber to Katy Perry, here are just some of the stars who have taken a trip to Springfield...
