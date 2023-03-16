Which Taylor Swift Song Are You?

We're going to guess your ultimate Taylor Swift song... Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

It's time to settle this once and for all... which Taylor Swift song are you?

If you’re anything like us, you’re likely combing through Taylor Swift’s entire discography trying to decipher which songs the mastermind will be including in her Eras Tour setlist!

The 33-year-old has a mind-bogglingly large amount of songs, since the last time she toured she’s released a whopping 72 brand-new songs and 14 tracks from The Vault – we just can’t keep track.

As theories swirl on what tunes Taylor will be taking to the stage as she prepares for her tour (which is commencing on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona) you may be wondering what your ultimate Swift song is.

Answer these 10 questions and we’ll tell you – who knows, you might even manifest her playing it live….

Find out which song you are... Picture: Getty

So... what did you get?

