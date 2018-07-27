Love Island Quiz: What Happened Next?

27 July 2018, 16:37

Love Island Quiz 2018

Watch the Love Island videos from the 2018 series and tell us what happens next - simple, right?

Time to prove you really were paying attention when you watch this series of Love Island by telling us what happens next in these memorable moments.

From Dani and Jack to Samira and Dr Alex, we've laughed and cried with our favourite new TV stars and now you can prove to your mates that you really are the Queen or King of Love Island!

> WATCH: Georgia Steel Fails Lie Detector When She Says She'll Be Faithful To Sam Bird

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Love Island NewsF

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

DJ Khaled - No Brainer ft. Justin Bieber, Chance t

DJ Khaled Feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo - 'No Brainer'
Millie Bobby Brown Moustache

WATCH: 14-Year-Old Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Wax Her Moustache
Stormzy Birthday Party

Stormzy’s Merky Birthday Bash: Sneak Peak Inside His 24 Hour #Merky Rave In Spain
Georgia Steel Sam Bird Loyal Tea

WATCH: Love Island's Georgia Steel And Sam Bird Spill The Loyal-Tea
Georgia Steele Sam Bird Lie Detector

WATCH: Georgia Steel Fails Lie Detector When She Says She'll Be Faithful To Sam Bird

Latest Music News

Demi Lovato 911 Call

Demi Lovato Overdose: 911 Call Released

Louis Tomlinson X Factor

Louis Tomlinson Moved To Tears After Contestant He Helped Through Problems Returns To X Factor Auditions

One Direction

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Engagement

Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Got Engaged A Week Ago According To Reports!
Cardi B Bruno Mars

Cardi B Pulls Out Of Bruno Mars Tour After “Underestimating This Whole Mommy Thing”

The Vamps UK 2019 Tour

The Vamps' 2019 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

Made In Chelsea in Croatia cast

Made In Chelsea Croatia: When Does It Start? Who Are The Cast? Details Revealed
Little Mix at BRIT Awards

Little Mix Reveal Their Favourite Assets After Learning To Love Their Bodies

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes' Lost Songs: 8 Unreleased Anthems We Need Studio Versions Of ASAP
Josh Denzel tattoo

Love Island Fans Think Josh’s Tattoo Looks Like Something Seriously Dodgy

James Arthur Supports "Crushed" Fan After Mum Slam

James Arthur Responds To “Crushed” Nine Year Old Fan Banned From Live Shows