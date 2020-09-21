TikTok Shows Student Inspiring Professor To Listen To One Direction After Embarrassing Video Call Slip Up

Student leaves microphone on in class and cracks One Direction joke. Picture: TikTok ikaylaanne18/ Getty Images

A One Direction fan has converted her professor after accidentally cracking a joke about the band during class- turning an embarrassing slip into a pretty iconic turn of events!

A viral TikTok has retold the hilarious tale of a student cracking a One Direction joke during class but forgetting to mute her microphone, all of which lead to her professor discovering and jamming out to the boys!

One Direction Still Have Multiple Group Chats Liam Payne Says During TikTok Live

20-year-old Kayla Morris was in a virtual maths class when her professor wrote '1D' on the board whilst talking about dimensions.

Being a Directioner, Kayla voice messaged her friend, saying, 'one dimension? More like One Direction', only for it to play out over the call, causing her confused professor to turn around and ask, 'who is talking?'

When a pupil said, "I think it was a joke professor, just keep going", the professor replied that he hated missing jokes.

Explaining further what happened, Kayla said:

"I did email my professor what I was talking about and I did it right after class" as she explains it was her friend who opened the message, which she said was 'very embarrassing' and 'clearly her voice'.

She posted screenshots of their adorable email exchange which proves he is one of the good teachers, as she apologised for interrupting and explained her joked about 'the popular British boy band'.

Professor listens to One Direction after joke played in his class. Picture: TikTok Kayla Morris

His legendary response said: "Thanks for explaining! I'll go look up One Direction as I'm not familiar with them. And I'm happy that you're talking and joking with your classmates."

"Since we're separated, everyone has to bond somehow."

Student emails teacher after One Direction joke played in class. Picture: TikTok Kayla Morris

Excuse us whilst we go and sob, because he sounds like the nicest teacher in the whole world, plus the image of him watching YouTube videos of the band is giving us life.

Updating everyone on what happened in a third video, she revealed he played their song 'Story Of My Life' as everyone came into class, saying it was the one he liked the best, and was shook when she told him the TikTok had over 1.5 million views (now 2 million!)

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News