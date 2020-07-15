One Direction Star Signs- What Are Their Horoscopes Now Astrological Chart Has Shifted?

One Direction all have new star signs as astrological chart shifts. Picture: Getty Images

What are the One Direction boys' star signs now the entire horoscope chart has shifted?

It's very likely One Direction fans are already familiar with Zayn, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan's star signs, but now the 'new' astrological chart has been announced, with a whole new star sign shifting many horoscopes, what are their signs?

We really aren't sure what to think anymore, as time and time again Harry has proved himself to be a true Aquarius, but he is no longer a member of that club.

In fact, all five boys have new signs... and with that, a whole new bunch of traits we have to come to terms with, so, let's take a look at their brand new horoscopes.

Who Won X Factor The Year One Direction Appeared On The Show?

What is Harry Styles's star sign?

The 'Adore You' singer was born on 1 February 1994, making him an Aquarius, and we're petty stumped by Haz's change in sign because he seemed like such a through and through Aquarius we can't imagine him as anything else?!

Traits for this sign include originality, independence, a humanitarian and easygoing... check, check, check and CHECK.

Or is it?!

Harry's new sign is Capricorn, which was Zayn's sign before that also changed, and includes traits of practicality, discipline and sensitivity, which we kind of get, but not as much as his past sign.

New sign: Capricorn

What is Niall Horan's star sign?

Niall was born into this world on 13 September 1993, making him a Virgo, like his bandmate Liam.

Traits include being analytical, observant, helpful, reliable and precise, but just when you think you know everything, it all gets flipped upside down.

Why? Because Niall is officially now a Leo.

With qualities of confidence, but struggling with the perception others have about them, it's going to take a minute to get used to this one for the Irish singer!

New sign: Leo

What is Zayn's star sign?

'Pillowtalk' singer Zayn arrived on 12 January 1993 in Bradford, which means his original sign was Capricorn (Harry's new sign!)

With qualities of heightened sensitivities and emotions, they are very independent because they know their capabilities and therefore they rarely trust others to finish details, which honestly all rings true for the incredible artist.

That is until this new chart came in and threw everything into disarray, nudging Zayn into the world of Sagittarius!

Sag's are optimistic, lovers of freedom, hilarious, fair-minded, honest and intellectual, which we do also see Zayn as, and as we haven't seen much of him in recent years, we can't honestly say whether these fit him truly, or not.

New sign: Sagittarius

What is Louis Tomlinson's star sign?

Mr. Tomlinson's birthday is on 24 December 1991, a Christmas Eve baby and a true Capricorn, just like former bandmate Zayn.

Ambitious, persistent, realistic and sensitive, Capricorn's have seriously unique traits which we think suited both Zayn and Louis very well, but both are now Sagittarius.

Conversationalists who love being around friends, impatient and generous, these two are going to have to get used to being a completely new sign!

New sign: Sagittarius

What is Liam Payne's star sign?

Summer baby Liam was born on 29 August 1993, making his star sign Virgo.

Virgo's tend to have a strong need to keep their lives orderly, pure, and flawless.

They tend to be quiet, efficient, diligent, dutiful, trustworthy, selective, prompt, all of which we can see for the 'Strip That Down' singer who keeps to a very strict fitness regime that's given him that buff, Hugo Boss certified body!

However, Liam has now found himself as as Leo, enduring the same chart shift as Niall!

New sign: Leo

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News