Inside Nicki Minaj And Husband Kenneth Zoo Petty’s Relationship As Rapper Confirms Pregnancy

21 July 2020, 15:08

Inside Nicki Minaj's relationship with husband Kenneth Zoo
Inside Nicki Minaj's relationship with husband Kenneth Zoo. Picture: Instagram/PA

Nicki Minaj confirmed the happy news she’s pregnant with her first baby but who is the dad? Here’s everything you need to know about her relationship with husband Kenneth Zoo Petty.

Rapper Nicki Minaj sent Instagram wild when she announced she was pregnant with her first baby in what is sure to be an iconic photo.

However, while many were keen to know more about the pregnancy, others were completely unaware of who her baby daddy was - Kenneth Zoo Petty.

Nicki and her husband Kenneth go way back and they have quite a lot of history together from their teenage sweetheart days to Zoo’s criminal history.

Tom Holland Trends After Claims He's The Father To Nicki Minaj's Baby

So how did Nicki Minaj, 37, and her husband meet? When did they get married and what was their wedding like? Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship as they confirm happy baby news.

Nicki Minaj married her husband Zoo in October 2019
Nicki Minaj married her husband Zoo in October 2019. Picture: Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Who is Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Zoo Petty?

Kenneth prefers to go by the name Zoo and is a 42 year old music professional.

Sadly, Nicki’s husband is mostly known for his criminal convictions with charges including attempted rape in 1995 and manslaughter in 2006, both with prison sentences.

How did Nicki Minaj meet husband Zoo?

They couple go way back as they actually dated during their school years. It was reportedly one of Nicki’s first relationships when she was 16.

View this post on Instagram

#Preggers 💛

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

When did Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Zoo Petty start dating?

In 2018, Nicki and Kenneth started dating again as she showed off her new man all over her Instagram page. It’s unsure exactly when they become official again.

When did Nicki Minaj get married and what was her wedding like?

Nicki confirmed her marriage to husband Kenneth Zoo Petty in October 2019, however, it doesn’t seem like the pair had a fancy ceremony.

While they are officially husband and wife on paper, Nicki has previously said in an interview she’s unsure if she’ll follow up with an actual wedding.

Nicki Minaj confirms pregnancy

Nicki Minaj and baby daddy Kenneth Zoo Petty confirmed they were expecting their first child together on July 20 on Instagram.

The rapper’s due date and baby sex is still being speculated over by fans as she leaves everyone guessing.

Hot On Capital

One Direction have a back catalogue of unreleased songs

Do One Direction Have Any Unreleased Songs? Fans Unearth List Of Songs Never Revealed

Music

McDonald's dine-in chains are opening across the UK

McDonald’s Enforce New Dine-In Measures As They Reopen 700 Restaurants Across The UK

News

Liam Payne and Maya Henry proved they're still going strong

Liam Payne And Girlfriend Maya Henry Enjoy Glamorous Date Night In London

News

Liam Payne poses in smart suit as his net worth reaches millions

Liam Payne Net Worth: One Direction Star’s Earnings Revealed

Liam Payne

Harry Styles is the richest member of One Direction

Harry Styles Net Worth: One Direction Singer's Impressive Earnings Revealed

Harry Styles

One Direction have racked up huge individual net worths

One Direction Net Worth: How Much Are Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson Worth?

One Direction