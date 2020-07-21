Inside Nicki Minaj And Husband Kenneth Zoo Petty’s Relationship As Rapper Confirms Pregnancy

Inside Nicki Minaj's relationship with husband Kenneth Zoo. Picture: Instagram/PA

Nicki Minaj confirmed the happy news she’s pregnant with her first baby but who is the dad? Here’s everything you need to know about her relationship with husband Kenneth Zoo Petty.

Rapper Nicki Minaj sent Instagram wild when she announced she was pregnant with her first baby in what is sure to be an iconic photo.

However, while many were keen to know more about the pregnancy, others were completely unaware of who her baby daddy was - Kenneth Zoo Petty.

Nicki and her husband Kenneth go way back and they have quite a lot of history together from their teenage sweetheart days to Zoo’s criminal history.

Tom Holland Trends After Claims He's The Father To Nicki Minaj's Baby

So how did Nicki Minaj, 37, and her husband meet? When did they get married and what was their wedding like? Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship as they confirm happy baby news.

Nicki Minaj married her husband Zoo in October 2019. Picture: Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Who is Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Zoo Petty?

Kenneth prefers to go by the name Zoo and is a 42 year old music professional.

Sadly, Nicki’s husband is mostly known for his criminal convictions with charges including attempted rape in 1995 and manslaughter in 2006, both with prison sentences.

How did Nicki Minaj meet husband Zoo?

They couple go way back as they actually dated during their school years. It was reportedly one of Nicki’s first relationships when she was 16.

When did Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Zoo Petty start dating?

In 2018, Nicki and Kenneth started dating again as she showed off her new man all over her Instagram page. It’s unsure exactly when they become official again.

When did Nicki Minaj get married and what was her wedding like?

Nicki confirmed her marriage to husband Kenneth Zoo Petty in October 2019, however, it doesn’t seem like the pair had a fancy ceremony.

While they are officially husband and wife on paper, Nicki has previously said in an interview she’s unsure if she’ll follow up with an actual wedding.

Nicki Minaj confirms pregnancy

Nicki Minaj and baby daddy Kenneth Zoo Petty confirmed they were expecting their first child together on July 20 on Instagram.

The rapper’s due date and baby sex is still being speculated over by fans as she leaves everyone guessing.