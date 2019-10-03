Celebrate October 3rd With This Mean Girls Inspired Collection

3 October 2019, 15:19

Pretty Little Thing launch Mean Girls inspired line for October 3rd
Pretty Little Thing launch Mean Girls inspired line for October 3rd. Picture: Pretty Little Thing

To celebrate a day that's become a catchphrase from one of the most iconic films ever,

You can now officially commemorate October 3rd and all of its Mean Girl magic by copping some merch that Pretty Little Thing has released to honour the day, and yes, it's all pink.

Inside Kylie Jenner’s Mansion: Lip Kit Queen’s California Home Boasts A Handbag Closet And A Beauty Room

From pink mini skirts to tees with the the plastics looking as fetch as ever, the online retailer has dropped the capsule collection in honour of the infamous film in which Aaron Samuels and asks Cady Heron what the date is, to which she simply replies, "It's October 3rd."

Fifteen years after the film's release in 2004, the catchphrase and cult following from the film is more alive than ever, so much so people are choosing to celebrate Mean Girls day over its rival, National Boyfriend Day, and we have no choice but to Stan.

So committed is the UK to this treasured holiday, that cinemas are even screening the film this evening and we hope everyone attending will be suitably dressed!

Pretty Little Thing drop a 'Mean Girls' inspired collection
Pretty Little Thing drop a 'Mean Girls' inspired collection. Picture: Pretty Little Thing

The affordable pieces range in price from £15-£28, which we think is a pretty sound investment seeing as there are plenty of October 3rd's to come around, and you'll be more prepared than ever come 2020.

We'd say that this October 3rd is more special than previous years, as 2019 was the year Ariana Grande dropped her 'thank u, next' video inspired by the iconic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and reignited our undying love for the entire era!

Pretty Little Thing drop Mean Girls inspired collection to honour October 3rd
Pretty Little Thing drop Mean Girls inspired collection to honour October 3rd. Picture: Pretty Little Thing

The actress playing Regina George in the Broadway adaptation of the film, Mariah Rose Faith, is busy celebrating her first October 3rd as part of the Mean Girls family, tweeting: "ITS MY FIRST MEAN GIRLS DAY WHERE IM IN MEAN GIRLS HEHE HAPPY OCTOBER 3RD!"

And to Aaron Samuels, wherever you are in the world, we want you to know that your hair looks sexy pushed back.

Broadway's Regina George celebrates Mean Girls Day
Broadway's Regina George celebrates Mean Girls Day. Picture: Twitter/ @Mrahssiah

> Download Our App For All The Latest Style & Beauty News

Hot On Capital

Saffron Barker is the second YouTuber to join the Strictly family

Who Is Saffron Barker? The Strictly Come Dancing Star And YouTuber's Age, Job & Home Town

TV & Film

AJ Pritchard has a new girlfriend

Who Is AJ Pritchard’s Girlfriend Abbie Quinnen? Strictly Come Dancing Professional Is Loved Up With Fellow Performer

TV & Film

Drag dictionary as RuPaul's Drag Race UK begins

RuPauls Drag Race UK: Shantay & Slay Your Way Inside The Queens' Drag Dictionary
RuPaul and Michelle Visage have been friends for years

Inside RuPaul & Michelle Visage's Life Long Friendship As The Drag Queen & Strictly Star Head Across The Pond

News

Michelle Visage is most well known for Ru Paul's Drag Race

Michelle Visage Net Worth: How Ru Paul’s Drag Race Judge Made Her Fortune
RuPaul's Drag Race UK has an array of celeb guest panelists

Every Guest Judge On Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK – Including Jade Thirwall, Cheryl And Maisie Williams

TV & Film