Celebrate October 3rd With This Mean Girls Inspired Collection

Pretty Little Thing launch Mean Girls inspired line for October 3rd. Picture: Pretty Little Thing

To celebrate a day that's become a catchphrase from one of the most iconic films ever,

You can now officially commemorate October 3rd and all of its Mean Girl magic by copping some merch that Pretty Little Thing has released to honour the day, and yes, it's all pink.

From pink mini skirts to tees with the the plastics looking as fetch as ever, the online retailer has dropped the capsule collection in honour of the infamous film in which Aaron Samuels and asks Cady Heron what the date is, to which she simply replies, "It's October 3rd."

Fifteen years after the film's release in 2004, the catchphrase and cult following from the film is more alive than ever, so much so people are choosing to celebrate Mean Girls day over its rival, National Boyfriend Day, and we have no choice but to Stan.

So committed is the UK to this treasured holiday, that cinemas are even screening the film this evening and we hope everyone attending will be suitably dressed!

Pretty Little Thing drop a 'Mean Girls' inspired collection. Picture: Pretty Little Thing

The affordable pieces range in price from £15-£28, which we think is a pretty sound investment seeing as there are plenty of October 3rd's to come around, and you'll be more prepared than ever come 2020.

We'd say that this October 3rd is more special than previous years, as 2019 was the year Ariana Grande dropped her 'thank u, next' video inspired by the iconic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and reignited our undying love for the entire era!

Pretty Little Thing drop Mean Girls inspired collection to honour October 3rd. Picture: Pretty Little Thing

The actress playing Regina George in the Broadway adaptation of the film, Mariah Rose Faith, is busy celebrating her first October 3rd as part of the Mean Girls family, tweeting: "ITS MY FIRST MEAN GIRLS DAY WHERE IM IN MEAN GIRLS HEHE HAPPY OCTOBER 3RD!"

And to Aaron Samuels, wherever you are in the world, we want you to know that your hair looks sexy pushed back.

Broadway's Regina George celebrates Mean Girls Day. Picture: Twitter/ @Mrahssiah

