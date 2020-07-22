Kanye West & Kris Jenner Relationship Timeline: Close-Knit Kardashian Family To 'Warring' Enemies

Kanye West slams Kris Jenner and says she can't see his kids. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter @kimkardashian

Kanye West and Kris Jenner have had a seriously close relationship for years, but as the rapper brands his mother-in-law 'Kris Jong-un' and asks if she wants to 'go to war', what happened between the pair?

Kanye West has been a part of the Kardashian family ever since he and Kim got married in 2014, with the famous family endlessly supporting his music, clothes and whatever creative idea he has in mind for them.

He and Kris have always shared a seriously close relationship, with 'Ye calling her 'mom' and even moving into the momager's house on multiple occasions.

But as Kanye's Twitter rants have ramped up to their most epic levels to date which has seen him take aim at both his wife and Kris, it's safe to say their relationship is going to be seriously affected.

So, what has he said, and where did it all go wrong?

'Kris Jong-Un' Trends As Kanye West Brands Kris Jenner A 'White Supremacist'

July 2020- Kanye's Twitter storm brands momager 'Kris Jong-un' and bans her from seeing his children

Kanye West asks Kris Jenner if she 'wants to go to war'. Picture: Twitter @kanyewest

Kanye's latest online and in-life rants have seen him denounce those closest to him, in particular, wife Kim and Kris, who are clearly worried about his mental state, as someone who has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder and have reportedly made several attempts to reach him with doctors.

Kanye has responded by saying they are attempting to 'lock him up', referencing the movie Get Out, and branding them White supremacists.

According to People, out of all the things Kanye has said recently, it is his comment about Kris not being able to see his children which has upset Kim the most.

He wrote: "Kris don't play with me, you and that calmye [referring to her boyfriend, Corey Gamble] are not allowed round my children, you tried to lock me up."

June 2020- Kris wishes 'amazing father' Kanye happy birthday

From posting about Kimye's anniversary, to Kanye's birthday on June 8th, Kris is always first gush over her son-in-law's celebrations, most recently writing:

"Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much."

November 2016- Kim moved back in with Kris Jenner during Kanye's hospitalisation and Bel Air mansion renovations

Kanye was handcuffed to a stretcher and taken to UCLA Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation in 2016, cutting short his Life Of Pablo tour after a series of erratic rants on stage.

Kris spoke publicly behalf of the hospitalised rapper, saying he was 'exhausted' after a 'gruelling tour' and needed some rest and the family rallied around the multi-GRAMMY winner.

February 2016- Kanye sells out Madison Square Garden to reveal TLOP and the Kardashians were out in force to support him

Kardashians turn out for Kanye West's album launch at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Getty

In arguably one of the most famous Kardashian events in history, Kanye's historic MSG album launch saw the whole Kardashian family including Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom dressed to the nines in Balmain to support Kim's hubby.

Kanye styled the whole family for the event which made headlines across the world.

2015- Kim posts adorable snap of them asleep at James Harden's yacht party

Kanye West and Kris Jenner asleep on each other at a yacht party in 2015. Picture: Twitter/ Kim Kardashian

Kim uploaded this adorable snap of the pair sleeping at James Harden's yacht party in Marina del Rey in 2015 thrown by then-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, showing just how close the pair had become.

She captioned the shot 'rager' and it's a seriously sweet in law moment.

August 2013- Kanye West guest stars on Kris Jenner's chat show Kris

Kris's short-lived chat show Kris saw her live out her Oprah fantasies, and she drew on her A-list contact book for guests, including Kanye.

Speaking about Kim and his newborn daughter, North, during his interview, Kanye said, "I have two humans to live for, a whole family to live for, a whole world to live for."

2013- Kimye move in with Kris Jenner while Kim is pregnant with their daughter, North

Kris invited Kanye and Kim to move into her Hidden Hills home whilst Kim was pregnant with her first child, North, and put the couple up, even once their baby had arrived, for months, whilst their mansion was under renovation (the first time).

Kanye and Kris support Khloé at The X Factor USA in 2012

Kris Jenner and Kanye West on the set of The X Factor USA in 2012. Picture: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian bagged herself a presenting job on The X Factor USA in 2012, and the family turned out in force to cheer her on from the audience, and Kanye, who had recently gone public with his relationship to Kim, joined them on the night out.

Kim and Kris happily posed together, laughing along with one another and generally kicking off what has been years of friendship.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News