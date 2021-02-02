Joshua Bassett 'Only A Matter Of Time' Lyrics Explained Amid Olivia Rodrigo Rumours
2 February 2021, 15:52
Joshua Bassett has dropped 'Only A Matter Of Time' just weeks after rumoured ex Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver's License' and the lyrics have fans suspecting he is responding to her in the track.
High School Musical: The Musical- The Series star Joshua Bassett has dropped the extremely angsty 'Only A Matter Of Time' just weeks after rumoured ex (and co-star) Olivia Rodrigo's number one hit 'Driver's License' and basically everyone wants to know if it is a response to it.
Joshua, 20, released track 'Liar, Liar, Liar' just days after Olivia's, but quickly clarified he wrote the song in November 2019 after he found a friend had been lying behind his back- so, not about Olivia.
However, the lyrics in 'Only A Matter Of Time' include some very telling lyrics many think could be aimed at Olivia, 17.. so let's dive right in.
Is Joshua Bassett's 'Only A Matter Of Time' about Olivia Rodrigo?
When Olivia announced the release of what went on to become a number one hit, 'Drivers License' on January 4, Joshua announced the release of his upcoming track, 'Lie Lie Lie,' which dropped on January 14.
Fans were quick to point out the coincidence of the two co-stars and 'exes' release dates, leading to speculation the music was about one another.
Now, Joshua has another track and this one seems even more likely to be a response.
Here are some of the stand out moments from the song we can't help but suspect are about Olivia Rodrigo.
"Time to tell the world that you've been lyin' on my name."
Seeing as Joshua's track came out after Olivia's track that absolutely blew up and broke streaming records, this line seems to indicate he is responding to her alluding to him in the song.
An eye for an eye, you'll go blind
And when did you stop bein' kind?
You twisted your words like a knife
'Driver's Licence' is unashamedly an absolute weeper of a heartbreak song, so much so, Taylor Swift has been praising Olivia for her addition to the break-up genre.
So, Joshua's line about making 'your pain mine' and making him 'pay for [her] crimes' certainly fits the narrative of him responding to Olivia's music.
But why would you makе your pain mine?
You're makin' me pay mе for your crimes
Again, Olivia's track drew massive attention to the apparent ongoing love triangle between Joshua, Olivia and fellow Disney star, Sabrina Carpenter.
Is this intense media scrutiny what he means by making him 'pay' for his crimes?
You can decide for yourself.. the full lyrics to the tune are below.
Josh Bassett 'Only A Matter Of Time' lyrics
Look me in the eyes
Tell me you're not lyin' to me
See through your disguise
You can't keep on hidin' from me
Time to make it right
So why are you still sayin' I'm wrong?
Well, it's only a matter of time to set it straight
Time to tell the world that you've been lyin' on my name
Doin' what you want and think you're gonna get away
Well, I'll leave it up to faith for now
But it's only a matter of time
An eye for an eye, you'll go blind
And when did you stop bein' kind?
You twisted your words like a knife
Well, I'm sure that you're hurting inside
But why would you makе your pain mine?
You're makin' me pay mе for your crimes
Well, darlin', I'll be fine
But it's only a matter of
It ain't over yet
You can't tear me down and act like I will just forget
When karma comes around, then you'll be drowning in regret
But it's not about revenge tonight
No, it's only a matter of time
An eye for an eye, you'll go blind
And when did you stop bein' kind?
You twisted your words like a knife
Oh
Pick myself up off the floor, you can't hurt me
No more of this endless charade
I'm not playin' your game
You can say what you like
Doesn't mean that you're right
Are you glad you got that out?
Do you feel better now?
Do you feel better now? Oh
Time
An eye for an eye, you'll go blind
When did you stop bein' kind?
You twisted your words like a knife
Well, I'm sure that you're hurting inside
But why would you make your pain mine?
You're makin' me pay for your crimes
Well, darlin', I'll be fine
But it's only a matter of time
