Joshua Bassett 'Only A Matter Of Time' Lyrics Explained Amid Olivia Rodrigo Rumours

Joshua Bassett's 'Only A Matter Of Time' lyrics explained. Picture: Instagram @joshuatbassett/ Getty Images

Joshua Bassett has dropped 'Only A Matter Of Time' just weeks after rumoured ex Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver's License' and the lyrics have fans suspecting he is responding to her in the track.

High School Musical: The Musical- The Series star Joshua Bassett has dropped the extremely angsty 'Only A Matter Of Time' just weeks after rumoured ex (and co-star) Olivia Rodrigo's number one hit 'Driver's License' and basically everyone wants to know if it is a response to it.

Joshua, 20, released track 'Liar, Liar, Liar' just days after Olivia's, but quickly clarified he wrote the song in November 2019 after he found a friend had been lying behind his back- so, not about Olivia.

However, the lyrics in 'Only A Matter Of Time' include some very telling lyrics many think could be aimed at Olivia, 17.. so let's dive right in.

Is Joshua Bassett's 'Only A Matter Of Time' about Olivia Rodrigo?

When Olivia announced the release of what went on to become a number one hit, 'Drivers License' on January 4, Joshua announced the release of his upcoming track, 'Lie Lie Lie,' which dropped on January 14.

Fans were quick to point out the coincidence of the two co-stars and 'exes' release dates, leading to speculation the music was about one another.

Now, Joshua has another track and this one seems even more likely to be a response.

Here are some of the stand out moments from the song we can't help but suspect are about Olivia Rodrigo.

"Time to tell the world that you've been lyin' on my name."

Seeing as Joshua's track came out after Olivia's track that absolutely blew up and broke streaming records, this line seems to indicate he is responding to her alluding to him in the song.

An eye for an eye, you'll go blind

And when did you stop bein' kind?

You twisted your words like a knife

'Driver's Licence' is unashamedly an absolute weeper of a heartbreak song, so much so, Taylor Swift has been praising Olivia for her addition to the break-up genre.

So, Joshua's line about making 'your pain mine' and making him 'pay for [her] crimes' certainly fits the narrative of him responding to Olivia's music.

But why would you makе your pain mine?

You're makin' me pay mе for your crimes

Again, Olivia's track drew massive attention to the apparent ongoing love triangle between Joshua, Olivia and fellow Disney star, Sabrina Carpenter.

Is this intense media scrutiny what he means by making him 'pay' for his crimes?

You can decide for yourself.. the full lyrics to the tune are below.

Josh Bassett 'Only A Matter Of Time' lyrics

Look me in the eyes

Tell me you're not lyin' to me

See through your disguise

You can't keep on hidin' from me

Time to make it right



So why are you still sayin' I'm wrong?

Well, it's only a matter of time to set it straight

Time to tell the world that you've been lyin' on my name

Doin' what you want and think you're gonna get away

Well, I'll leave it up to faith for now



But it's only a matter of time

An eye for an eye, you'll go blind

And when did you stop bein' kind?

You twisted your words like a knife

Well, I'm sure that you're hurting inside

But why would you makе your pain mine?

You're makin' me pay mе for your crimes

Well, darlin', I'll be fine

But it's only a matter of



It ain't over yet

You can't tear me down and act like I will just forget

When karma comes around, then you'll be drowning in regret

But it's not about revenge tonight



No, it's only a matter of time

An eye for an eye, you'll go blind

And when did you stop bein' kind?

You twisted your words like a knife

Oh



Pick myself up off the floor, you can't hurt me

No more of this endless charade

I'm not playin' your game

You can say what you like

Doesn't mean that you're right

Are you glad you got that out?

Do you feel better now?

Do you feel better now? Oh



Time

An eye for an eye, you'll go blind

When did you stop bein' kind?

You twisted your words like a knife

Well, I'm sure that you're hurting inside

But why would you make your pain mine?

You're makin' me pay for your crimes

Well, darlin', I'll be fine

But it's only a matter of time

