How To Get Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Merchandise In The UK

Ariana Grande's dropped merch for her 'Positions' era. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande/ ArianaGrande.com

Ariana Grande's dropped brand new merch' for her upcoming album 'Positions' and here's how you can get hold of it in the UK.

Ariana Grande has dropped merch' for her sixth album 'Positions' including hoodies, masks and hats and here's how you can get your hands on her latest clothing in the UK.

Ariana Grande’s New Album 'Positions': Release Date, Songs And All The 'AG6' Details So Far

All of her merchandise is available to buy right now on her official website, however it is all 'pre-order', meaning it won't be shipped to you until a specific date!

The 27-year-old has always dropped hugely popular merch whenever she brings out a record, with her previous Sweetener and thank u, next era seeing Ari drop beige and pink items to go with each album's aesthetic.

This time round, the colour scheme is baby blue, white and black, in keeping with the lotus flower adopted as the symbol of the era and in keeping with the black and white promotional shots of Ariana.

Positions t-shirts

Ariana Grande drops 'Positions' t-shirts and hoodies. Picture: ArianaGrande.com

The 'Positions' tees come in baby blue and white and include the incredible shots of the singer taken by David Meyers, who also shot the music video.

They are being sold for £25 and seeing as its pretty unlikely any tours will be kicking off for a while, you won't be able to bag any of this at a concert like the good ol' days, only online!

Positions hoodies

Bag an Ariana Grande 'Positions' hoodie. Picture: ArianaGrande.com

Our favourite of the whole line is the hoodie with a still from her 'Positions' music video (which was a dream BTW) which is being sold in black for £60.

If you don't fancy a hoodie there are sweaters in baby blue and cream, but we have such a soft spot for this one in particular.

Positions accessories and face masks

Ariana Grande 'Positions' socks are for sale on her website. Picture: ArianaGrande.com

More relevantly than ever, the singer is selling 'Positions' face masks for £15, which we have no doubt will be selling out than her previous face coverings now we're living in a pandemic!

These come in both baby blue and black and we can't wait to add it to our unfortunately ever-growing mask collection.

'Positions' face masks will no doubt he more popular than ever. Picture: ArianaGrande.com

The baseball cap, or 'dad hat' is also a cool piece of memorabilia to own that won't break the bank at just £25.

'Positions' dad hat costs £25. Picture: ArianaGrande.com

Basically, if you need us, you can find us at home, head to toe in Ari's new merch listening to the record on repeat, dreaming of a day we can go and watch the superstar singing in person again!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News