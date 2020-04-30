How To Get Your 'Genetics Scanner' Instagram Filter

How to get the 'Genetics Scanner' on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @jimmy_hi

This funny, new Instagram filter claims to 'Find out your genetic heritage' so here's how to post it to your story...

The 'Genetics Scanner' Instagram filter is rising in popularity as more and more people post it to their stories.

The effect claims to be able to find out your genetic heritage just from scanning your face for certain, scientific clues.

However, it's really all a big joke and the end result is the filter cleverly morphs your face to looking like a particular animal.

You might discover you're actually 100% rat and have your eyes shrunk and nose elongated or 100% chameleon where your eyes bulge in size and your mouth widens to allow you to show off your massive new tongue.

Capital's Jimmy Hill gives it a go. Picture: Instagram: @jimmy_hi

So how do you get this funny filter on your own Instagram story? Well, it's pretty simple really...

Craig Lewis is the creator of the filter so to start off, just search for his profile @iamcraiglewis2 in the Instagram app.

Once you're there, you'll see there's a smiley face icon next to his photo grid. Tap that and you'll see all the filters that Craig has created, including the 'Genetics Scanner' effect.

From there, you can try it for yourself. Instagram will even prompt you to save the effect to your favourites so that next time you're in the Instagram story camera you can swipe right to easily access it.

Another popular filter at the moment is the 'Guess The Gibberish' effect that loads of people have been trying.

The filter throws up a load of random, jumbled-up phrases and you have to work out what the real one is before the timer.

