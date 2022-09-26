How To Flip Your Summer Wardrobe Into A Night-Out Outfit To Channel Your Inner Influencer

Ways to flip your summer wardrobe... Picture: Getty

How to give your summer wardrobe a twist and achieve a fresh style for your nights out...

Summer may be coming to an end but that doesn't mean that you can't give your favourite fits of the season a new lease of life!

Whether you're a whiz on the sewing machine or an expert at layering pieces, we have tips and tricks to help stretch the potential of your current wardrobe staples to keep up with the changing fashion on your feed.

We've all heard of the term 'thrift-flipping' in recent years, but you can update and modify your clothes to the point where they feel brand-new all over again.

Channel your inner influencer using your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, which will be the home to all the photos and videos taken of your fresh fits – read on to get some outfit inspo to start using all the cool features on your phone!

How to give your night-out style a new lease of life. Picture: Getty

Channel your inner influencer and snap your fits on your Galaxy Z Flip4. Picture: Samsung

Wear your old clothes the 'wrong' way

Content creators on TikTok and YouTube are teeming with ideas on how you can upcycle your clothes, with one simple way to refresh your threads doing the rounds on the platform.

Simply fold or tuck a dress to give yourself a plethora of new options on how to style the piece – perfect for those avoiding getting technical with some sewing skills.

Be inspired to wear your old clothes the 'wrong' way, and get inventive! Swap over the straps of a vest to make a crossover design or tie a triangle scarf to make a skirt or top – the possibilities are endless.

Then, grab your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, open up Flex Mode and film your new lewk with the hands-free feature. You know an outfit hack will get all the likes on TikTok!

Styles your summer clothes in a new way. Picture: Getty

Get crafty with your current wardrobe items. Picture: Getty

Get crafty and flip your summer wardrobe

When in doubt, get the scissors out! You can reinvent an old skirt, dress or pair of trousers by lifting them up and giving it a new hem.

Like-wise the cut-out trend is well and truly in, if you're feeling brave you can get chopping with an item from your wardrobe you want to grunce up a bit!

If you're scared to use the needle and thread or start cutting away at your clothes, then fear not, tying and knotting excess fabric is an easy way to create a new design to an outfit that needs a little pazzazz.

Take pictures on your night out with your flip phone. Picture: Getty

Sometimes, all an outfit needs is a little bit of tailoring. An easy way to get an outfit looking effortless is for it to be well-fitted, you can achieve this with just some ribbon and safety pins!

Have your clothes fit you like a glove by attaching a safety pin on either side of your garment inside and threading the ribbon through. Tie it off to snuggly follow your figure and there you have it – it looks like it was tailor-made for you!

You can even follow a tutorial online on your flexible smartphone, just prop it up whilst its half-folded and get crafting – easy!

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Picture: Samsung

Document your flipped fits with your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Of course, if you've styled an outfit that makes you feel like your best self then you need to make sure to take some photos!

Use your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone's cover screen camera to show off your flipped fit and document those unforgettable moments with your best pals on your night out.

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, makes it easier to capture the moment with FlexCam – the hands-free camera tool perfect for selfies and those iconic group photos. Unfold your world and find out more.

