Get Your BAFTAs Fill: 23 Photos From The Red Carpet To The After-Parties

20 February 2023, 12:35 | Updated: 20 February 2023, 12:49

All the photos from the 2023 BAFTAs
All the photos from the 2023 BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

The BAFTAs have returned for 2023 and there was no shortage of stunning looks and glamourous after-parties this year...

The glitz and the glamour were in full force on Sunday night as the British Academy Film Awards took over the capital!

An endless stream of stars from Florence Pugh to Sophie Turner to Paul Mescal filed into London's Festival Hall to celebrate the night of cinema, and some of your favourite stars took home some huge awards.

In a winning streak, Austin Butler won yet another award for his work on Elvis and scored Best Actor, and Emma Mackey proved that she's a name everyone's paying attention to as she won in the Rising Star category.

Another event this awards season means another avalanche of red carpet looks, star-studded bashes and unexpected celebrity run-ins – so here's your inside look into the exclusive night...

  1. Florence Pugh proved once again that she's the belle of the BAFTA ball

    Florence Pugh wore custom Harris Reed
    Florence Pugh wore custom Harris Reed. Picture: Alamy

  2. Paul Mescal looked dapper for the ceremony and Netflix After Party

    Paul Mescal was suited for the BAFTAs ceremony
    Paul Mescal was suited for the BAFTAs ceremony. Picture: Getty
    He had an outfit change for the after-party
    He had an outfit change for the after-party. Picture: Alamy

  3. Anya Taylor-Joy stole everyone's hearts with a striking Schiaparelli look

    Anya Taylor-Joy in Schiaparelli Couture
    Anya Taylor-Joy in Schiaparelli Couture. Picture: Alamy
    She shed the cape to reveal a velvet mini-dress
    She shed the cape to reveal a velvet mini-dress. Picture: Alamy

  4. Emma Mackey glittered in a svelte number on her winning night

    Emma Mackey with her Rising Star Award
    Emma Mackey with her Rising Star Award. Picture: Alamy

  5. Austin Butler had a big night after taking home the Best Actor Award for Elvis

    Austin Butler posed after the big win
    Austin Butler posed after the big win. Picture: Alamy
    He celebrated at the Netflix bash with Rami Malek
    He celebrated at the Netflix bash with Rami Malek. Picture: Getty

  6. Dua Lipa rocked up in all-black to the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co event

    Dua Lipa attended the after-party
    Dua Lipa attended the after-party. Picture: Getty

  7. Lily James wowed in a web-detailed gown on the BAFTAs red carpet

    Lily James wore Tamara Ralph
    Lily James wore Tamara Ralph. Picture: Alamy

  8. Sophie Turner showed up to the carpet bejewelled head to toe

    Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton
    Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton. Picture: Alamy
    She switched into a casual fit for the after-party
    She switched into a casual fit for the after-party. Picture: Getty

  9. Florence Pugh changed into a glitzy mini-dress for the Vogue soirée

    Florence Pugh wore a sequinned number
    Florence Pugh wore a sequinned number. Picture: Getty

  10. The Netflix after-party saw all the stars get together

    Billie Piper, Lily James and Sophia Brown
    Billie Piper, Lily James and Sophia Brown. Picture: Getty
    Olivia Cooke attended the post-show bash
    Olivia Cooke attended the post-show bash. Picture: Getty
    Rege-Jean Page and Gemma Chan posed together
    Rege-Jean Page and Gemma Chan posed together. Picture: Getty
    Lily Allen wowed with new platinum do
    Lily Allen wowed with new platinum do. Picture: Getty

  11. Maya Jama dazzled in white at the British Vogue BAFTAs after party

    Maya Jama stunned in a sheer white two-piece
    Maya Jama stunned in a sheer white two-piece. Picture: Getty
    She partied with Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield
    She partied with Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

  12. Ncuti Gatwa wore a suit with sheer panelling and latex gloved to Vogue's celebration

    Ncuti Gatwa pulled off a sleek look
    Ncuti Gatwa pulled off a sleek look. Picture: Getty

  13. Gwendoline Christie wore a dress designed by her boyfriend Giles Deacon

    Gwendoline Christie wore a tired black gown
    Gwendoline Christie wore a tired black gown. Picture: Alamy

  14. Squid Game's HoYeon Jung looked utterly stunning in an LV gown

    HoYeon Jung in a gold embellished Luis Vuitton dress
    HoYeon Jung in a gold embellished Luis Vuitton dress. Picture: Alamy

  15. Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy arrived hand-in-hand at the party

    Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy
    Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy. Picture: Getty

