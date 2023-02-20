Get Your BAFTAs Fill: 23 Photos From The Red Carpet To The After-Parties
20 February 2023, 12:35 | Updated: 20 February 2023, 12:49
The BAFTAs have returned for 2023 and there was no shortage of stunning looks and glamourous after-parties this year...
The glitz and the glamour were in full force on Sunday night as the British Academy Film Awards took over the capital!
An endless stream of stars from Florence Pugh to Sophie Turner to Paul Mescal filed into London's Festival Hall to celebrate the night of cinema, and some of your favourite stars took home some huge awards.
In a winning streak, Austin Butler won yet another award for his work on Elvis and scored Best Actor, and Emma Mackey proved that she's a name everyone's paying attention to as she won in the Rising Star category.
Another event this awards season means another avalanche of red carpet looks, star-studded bashes and unexpected celebrity run-ins – so here's your inside look into the exclusive night...
Florence Pugh proved once again that she's the belle of the BAFTA ball
Paul Mescal looked dapper for the ceremony and Netflix After Party
Anya Taylor-Joy stole everyone's hearts with a striking Schiaparelli look
Emma Mackey glittered in a svelte number on her winning night
Austin Butler had a big night after taking home the Best Actor Award for Elvis
Dua Lipa rocked up in all-black to the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co event
Lily James wowed in a web-detailed gown on the BAFTAs red carpet
Sophie Turner showed up to the carpet bejewelled head to toe
Florence Pugh changed into a glitzy mini-dress for the Vogue soirée
The Netflix after-party saw all the stars get together
Maya Jama dazzled in white at the British Vogue BAFTAs after party
Ncuti Gatwa wore a suit with sheer panelling and latex gloved to Vogue's celebration
Gwendoline Christie wore a dress designed by her boyfriend Giles Deacon
Squid Game's HoYeon Jung looked utterly stunning in an LV gown
Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy arrived hand-in-hand at the party
