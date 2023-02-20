Get Your BAFTAs Fill: 23 Photos From The Red Carpet To The After-Parties

All the photos from the 2023 BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

The BAFTAs have returned for 2023 and there was no shortage of stunning looks and glamourous after-parties this year...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The glitz and the glamour were in full force on Sunday night as the British Academy Film Awards took over the capital!

An endless stream of stars from Florence Pugh to Sophie Turner to Paul Mescal filed into London's Festival Hall to celebrate the night of cinema, and some of your favourite stars took home some huge awards.

In a winning streak, Austin Butler won yet another award for his work on Elvis and scored Best Actor, and Emma Mackey proved that she's a name everyone's paying attention to as she won in the Rising Star category.

Another event this awards season means another avalanche of red carpet looks, star-studded bashes and unexpected celebrity run-ins – so here's your inside look into the exclusive night...

Florence Pugh proved once again that she's the belle of the BAFTA ball Florence Pugh wore custom Harris Reed. Picture: Alamy Paul Mescal looked dapper for the ceremony and Netflix After Party Paul Mescal was suited for the BAFTAs ceremony. Picture: Getty He had an outfit change for the after-party. Picture: Alamy Anya Taylor-Joy stole everyone's hearts with a striking Schiaparelli look Anya Taylor-Joy in Schiaparelli Couture. Picture: Alamy She shed the cape to reveal a velvet mini-dress. Picture: Alamy Emma Mackey glittered in a svelte number on her winning night Emma Mackey with her Rising Star Award. Picture: Alamy Austin Butler had a big night after taking home the Best Actor Award for Elvis Austin Butler posed after the big win. Picture: Alamy He celebrated at the Netflix bash with Rami Malek. Picture: Getty Dua Lipa rocked up in all-black to the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co event Dua Lipa attended the after-party. Picture: Getty Lily James wowed in a web-detailed gown on the BAFTAs red carpet Lily James wore Tamara Ralph. Picture: Alamy Sophie Turner showed up to the carpet bejewelled head to toe Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton. Picture: Alamy She switched into a casual fit for the after-party. Picture: Getty Florence Pugh changed into a glitzy mini-dress for the Vogue soirée Florence Pugh wore a sequinned number. Picture: Getty The Netflix after-party saw all the stars get together Billie Piper, Lily James and Sophia Brown. Picture: Getty Olivia Cooke attended the post-show bash. Picture: Getty Rege-Jean Page and Gemma Chan posed together. Picture: Getty Lily Allen wowed with new platinum do. Picture: Getty Maya Jama dazzled in white at the British Vogue BAFTAs after party Maya Jama stunned in a sheer white two-piece. Picture: Getty She partied with Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram Ncuti Gatwa wore a suit with sheer panelling and latex gloved to Vogue's celebration Ncuti Gatwa pulled off a sleek look. Picture: Getty Gwendoline Christie wore a dress designed by her boyfriend Giles Deacon Gwendoline Christie wore a tired black gown. Picture: Alamy Squid Game's HoYeon Jung looked utterly stunning in an LV gown HoYeon Jung in a gold embellished Luis Vuitton dress. Picture: Alamy Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy arrived hand-in-hand at the party Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy. Picture: Getty

