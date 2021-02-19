Ariana Grande Worst Behaviour Lyrics Explained As Positions Deluxe Drops

Ariana Grande's 'Worst Behaviour' lyrics explained. Picture: YouTube Ariana Grande/ Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande's dropped 'Worst Behaviour' amongst four additional tracks on 'Positions' deluxe and fans are so here for the NSFW tune so let's dive into the lyrics.

Ariana Grande has treated us all to 'Worst Behaviour' and three other additional songs for 'Positions' deluxe and fans are rushing to claim their favourite track.

Many of which are declaring 'Worst Behaviour', the NSFW track which fits in very well amongst many of the other sexually charged tracks on the record, as theirs.

So, let's take a look at the lyrics to the song which address a mystery person Ari is looking to hang out with and show them, well, her worst behaviour.

Listen To The New Songs On Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Deluxe Edition

The 27-year-old first released a teaser snipper of the song on social media.

The lyrics teased the raunchy tune with the lyrics:

"I forgot to mentionI'll be there in five."

"But we don't really need to talk to much Show each other what we know."

Fans immediately knew this was going to be one of their favourite tunes and are loving Ariana's carefree attitude to singing about love and sex these days.

Worst Behaviour lyrics

I forgot to mention

I'll be there in five



But we don't really need to talk to much

Show each other what we know

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital