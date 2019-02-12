6 Problems Every '90s Kid Had On The Internet

12 February 2019, 16:32

We are SO happy these issues are firmly in the past...
We are SO happy these issues are firmly in the past... Picture: Getty

The struggle was so real.

You might have unrestricted access to Instagram and be able stream your favourite shows without any obstacles, but cast your minds back to a time when we weren't so lucky...

...oh yes, any '90s kid can agree that our childhood was the dark, dark time of the Internet... and we've still not gotten over how much better our lives are now.

Here's everything we all struggled with before the Internet was, y'know, good.

Even getting onto the Internet took a good 5 minutes

Forget about just sitting at the computer and being able to browse right away. Oh no, no, no. You actually had to connect to the Internet. Every. Single. Time. And this was never a fast process, either...

via GIPHY

That dial up tone is forever stuck in your head

You can literally hear it in your head right now, can't you? We dread to think how many hours of our lives we spent listening to this hideous noise while trying to connect (or reconnect when the Internet dropped out...).

via GIPHY

When you finally did get on, your mum or dad would inevitably need to use the phone at that exact moment

There was no such things as Internet AND phone at the same time, and we lost valuable minutes we could have spent chatting to our mates on MSN messenger for mum to have a chinwag with Debbie from down the road.

via GIPHY

Laptop? What's that? Nah, you had a home computer and you had to share the Internet with the whole family

There was literally no privacy in those days - and you had to ration your time between everyone else in the family fighting over the computer. Which you probably kept in the 'computer room'.

via GIPHY

Downloading or loading anything was SO slow

Not to mention that there was nowhere near the amount of stuff to do online anyway.

via GIPHY

Internet cafes were a thing

If your Internet was down at home or you just desperately needed to get online IMMEDIATELY, you could pop down to your high street Internet cafe and use a computer dragged straight from the Stone Age which invariably came with a greasy-feeling mouse. Niiiiice.

via GIPHY

But you don’t need to fear falling back to the 90’s, because TalkTalk’s game-changing Wi-Fi hub gives you their strongest, fastest, most reliable signal yet, helping you stay connected throughout your home so you can Insta that outfit or like friend's Facebook post wherever you are.

For your chance to win an incredible tech bundle including an Apple MacBook Pro Touch 2018 15-Inch 256GB, a Samsung 55 Inch 4K UHD Smart TV click here!

Latest Photo Galleries

See more Latest Photo Galleries

December's photos of the month, from Rita Ora, Miley Cryus and Cheryl

December's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

POTM October 2018

October's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

POTM September Asset

September's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music
Pictures Of Month August

August's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Latest Music News

Amber Turner has been axed from TOWIE

TOWIE’s Amber Turner Axed After Refusing To Film With Dan Edgar

News

Ariana Grande vows she's single BTS of music video

WATCH: Ariana Grande & Riverdale's Charles Melton On Set Of 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend'

Ariana Grande

Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna were pictured looking very close in a club

Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna Dating? Couple Pictured Cuddling At The Club

News

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez just lost millions of Instagram followers

Instagram Reveal Why Celebs Like Ariana Grande Just Lost Millions Of Followers

News

Kim Kardashian is being sued for her Kimoji app.

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued For $100Million Over Her Kimojis By An App Developer

News

Lady Gaga comes to the defence of Cardi B after her GRAMMY wins

Lady Gaga Hits Back At Cardi B Haters With An Empowering GRAMMY Tweet

Lady Gaga

Malin Andersson supported by Love Island stars following daughter's funeral

Malin Andersson Supported By Love Island Stars After Baby Daughter's Funeral

TV & Film

Little Mix have unfollowed their former record label.

Fans Spot That Little Mix Have Unfollowed Their Old Label SYCO After Changing Management

Little Mix

Justin Bieber is reportedly seeking help for depression

Justin Bieber Is Seeking Treatment For Depression

Justin Bieber

Megan Barton Hanson said she thought Wes Nelson was 'the one'

Megan Barton-Hanson Sobs & Says Wes Nelson Was ‘The One’ In Video

TV & Film