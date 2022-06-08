5 Moments You Need To Capture At #CapitalSTB

Promoted by Mentos Pure Fresh Gum

Moments you don't want to miss at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Getty/Global

There are some key moments you don’t want to miss that will give you fresh festival vibes at Capital's Summertime Ball -allowing you to say yes to fresh, just like Mentos Pure Fresh Gum!

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is the annual summer event we're all looking forward to!

This year, we’re blessed with another incredible line-up to give us a day we won’t forget - including performances from the one and only Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, KSI and Anne-Marie, to name a few.

Ahead of all the excitement of the day, there are ways to make sure you stay prepared and on your game to capture each and every memorable moment so you can keep on making memories with your friends.

Here are some of the stand-out moments that are essential to your #CapitalSTB experience…

There's an iconic line-up joining Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Global

Your OOTD

We already know you’re probably in your group chats trying to plan outfits for the biggest summer party around!

Make sure to make Wembley your runway as you show off your outfit of the day.

David Guetta shutting down Wembley

How many people can say they’ve witnessed THE David Guetta shutting down Wembley stadium?

You can though - and what a night it’ll be!

Make sure to soak in every song from his set, it’ll be a night to remember.

Harry Styles’ iconic set list

The moment we’ve all been waiting for; Harry taking to the stage to give us nothing but bops.

We’re sure you’re already prepared to sing every word of his biggest tracks back to him - you’re basically collab’ing at that point, right?

We can't wait to see Harry Styles shut down Wembley. Picture: Getty

Making memories with your friends

Probably the most important part of the #CapitalSTB experience is to enjoy yourself and make memories with your friends.

Give yourself some new memories for the group chat while you sing along to your fave bops together - what could be better?

There are a lot of moments to capture at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Getty

Create some content

Whether it’s taking selfies while Harry is on stage, heading to the Mentos Pure Fresh Gum 360 Photo booth for some pictures with your mates or even making a TikTok of your day out at Wembley - you can always make some content for future you to relive the magic of #CapitalSTB!

When you choose Mentos Pure Fresh Gum you say YES TO FRESH!