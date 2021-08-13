Everything You Need To Know About Capital Up Close Presents Years & Years

13 August 2021, 08:35

Capital Up Close presents Years & Years
Capital Up Close presents Years & Years. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Capital Up Close presents Years & Years with Barclaycard will feature pop icon Olly Alexander performing some of his biggest hits!

Years & Years is the next superstar in our summer gig series Capital Up Close with Barclaycard, after Anne-Marie and Mabel's incredible shows.

The 'Desire' hitmaker will be taking to the stage on Tuesday 31 August at London's Under the Bridge, performing exclusively for Capital listeners and Barclaycard customers.

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby will host the intimate gig as we continue to celebrate the return of live music this summer.

Olly Alexander has already taken the UK by storm with his acting debut for It’s A Sin, and who can forget his surprise performance with Elton John at the BRITs – and now he’ll be taking to the Capital Up Close stage with some of his biggest tracks

Years & Years is one of the UK's biggest names, with songs including 'Eyes Shut', 'It's A Sin' and 'Breathe'.

Fans will be able to win tickets to the exclusive live show by listening to Capital, plus they can look out for the Barclaycard prize draw for extra chances to win too.

Olly said, “Playing to a live audience is the best feeling in the world and something I’ve missed so much! I’m very excited Capital Up Close with Barclaycard will be my first gig back and I actually can’t wait to see my fans again! I just know I’m going to get overwhelmed and cry tears of happiness; it’s going to be an amazing night!”

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

All the lyrics from Lizzo and Cardi B's 'Rumors' that will take over your Instagram feed

All The Lizzo & Cardi B ‘Rumors’ Lyrics Perfect For Your Next Instagram Caption

News

The D'Amelio family have their own reality TV series

How To Watch The D'Amelio Show With TikTok Stars Charli And Dixie

TV & Film

Liam Payne has been dating Maya Henry since summer 2019

Liam Payne And Maya Henry Relationship Timeline: From Split To Reuniting

Liam Payne

Harry Styles fans are convinced he's starring in The Eternals

Is Harry Styles Actually Going To Be In The Eternals? The Clues So Far

TV & Film

Britney Spears has two sons with ex Kevin Federline

How Old Are Britney Spears’ Sons And Where Are They Now?

News

Britney Spears' dad has agreed to step down as conservator

What Happens Now That Britney’s Dad Has Agreed To Step Down As Conservator?

News