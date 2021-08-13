Everything You Need To Know About Capital Up Close Presents Years & Years

Capital Up Close presents Years & Years. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Capital Up Close presents Years & Years with Barclaycard will feature pop icon Olly Alexander performing some of his biggest hits!

Years & Years is the next superstar in our summer gig series Capital Up Close with Barclaycard, after Anne-Marie and Mabel's incredible shows.

The 'Desire' hitmaker will be taking to the stage on Tuesday 31 August at London's Under the Bridge, performing exclusively for Capital listeners and Barclaycard customers.

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby will host the intimate gig as we continue to celebrate the return of live music this summer.

Olly Alexander has already taken the UK by storm with his acting debut for It’s A Sin, and who can forget his surprise performance with Elton John at the BRITs – and now he’ll be taking to the Capital Up Close stage with some of his biggest tracks

Years & Years is one of the UK's biggest names, with songs including 'Eyes Shut', 'It's A Sin' and 'Breathe'.

Fans will be able to win tickets to the exclusive live show by listening to Capital, plus they can look out for the Barclaycard prize draw for extra chances to win too.

Olly said, “Playing to a live audience is the best feeling in the world and something I’ve missed so much! I’m very excited Capital Up Close with Barclaycard will be my first gig back and I actually can’t wait to see my fans again! I just know I’m going to get overwhelmed and cry tears of happiness; it’s going to be an amazing night!”