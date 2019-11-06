Exclusive

WATCH: X Factor: Celebrity's Megan McKenna Sees Many Similarities In Herself & 'Idol' Miley Cyrus

Megan McKenna dropped by to talk about her whirlwind journey on the X Factor, her biggest inspiration of all time, Miley Cyrus, and which TOWIE stars have been most supportive to her budding music career.

X Factor: Celebrity contestant Megan McKenna has revealed her biggest musical inspiration of all time is 'Don't Call Me Angel' singer, Miley Cyrus, who she sees a lot of in herself, whilst dropping by to chat about her time on the talent competition.

Megan McKenna admits Miley Cyrus is her musical inspiration. Picture: Getty Images

The 27-year old former TOWIE star is blowing both the judges and the public away with her vocal and songwriting ability on Simon Cowell's ITV show, and gushed about the former Disney star-turned-superstar whilst chatting about her musical career.

Megan told us: "I love her, I've seen everything [she's in], I love everything about her, I've followed her from her Hannah Montana days, I'm a huge, huge fan."

"What I love about Miley 'cos she's from those country roots, obviously I know she's pop, but she's got that country tone to her voice, and I feel like we're quite similar in that way to the voice thing... the country-ness."

Having entered the official Big Top 40 chart after an emotional performance of her original song 'This', Megan is relieved to finally being taken seriously as a musician after being best known for starring on reality shows Ex On The Beach, Celebrity Big Brother and TOWIE.

The 'Stronger' singer also revealed to us which of her reality star pals have been most supportive of her musical career.

She said: "Arg and Gemma have always been so, so supportive of me, Gemma always messages me, she's so lovely."

"There's been loads of people, Ferne [McCann] been supporting me, Sam [Thompson], you know everyone's been so lovely."

"I've known Arg for years, I think he's touring at the moment, so it's nice we're both doing something we love."

You can catch X Factor: Celebrity on ITV on Saturday night at 8:10pm.

