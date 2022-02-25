Capital’s Bringing Diplo, MistaJam, Tom Grennan & More For One Huge Party Aboard Virgin Voyages’ Brand New Ship!

You could be joining Diplo, MistaJam, Tom Grennan and more on Virgin Voyages' brand new cruise ship. Picture: Capital

By Capital FM

We're celebrating the launch of Virgin Voyages' new cruise ship, Valiant Lady, with a huge party onboard!

Ahoy sailors! To celebrate the launch of Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages’ brand new cruise ship, Capital has assembled an incredible line-up of performances including the likes of Diplo and Tom Grennan, and we'll be filling the entire ship with Capital listeners for one huge night of partying on Friday 11th March!

Valiant Lady, which is over 3,500km in cable length, will be docked at the London International Cruise Terminal in Essex next month, with Capital listeners winning their luxury cabin aboard the ship for one incredible night of food, drink and live performances.

Taking to the Manor Stage aboard the ship will be BRIT Award nominee and Jingle Bell Ball performer Tom Grennan for an exclusive live performance.

Tom Grennan will perform at Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady launch party. Picture: Capital

MistaJam and Friends will take over the decks on the Valiant Lady. Picture: Capital

Later on, MistaJam has assembled a world-class line-up of DJs for The Capital Weekender Live, an epic club night including Diplo, Camden Cox and James Hype for a set you don't want to miss.

International dance DJ and Major Lazer frontman Diplo is an EDM pioneer so will be bringing some huge tunes to Valiant Lady's massive launch party, while Camden Cox is known for her ultimate dance anthems and will take over the decks with some floor-filling bangers.

James Hype burst onto the dance charts in 2017 and will be bringing an energetic mash up to Valiant Lady.

Plus we’ll have further competitions on air from next weekend and all week on Capital Breakfast from Monday 7th March.

If you’re not lucky enough to win tickets to join us on the ship, you’ll be able to watch the whole thing live on Global Player from 7PM on Friday 11th March!

