Tinie Tempah announced to perform at Lord's as London Spirit returns for The Hundred

Tinie Tempah to perform at Lord's as London Spirit returns for The Hundred. Picture: Barclays

By Capital FM

Here are all the details on Tinie Tempah performing at Lord's and how to get tickets.

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Tinie Tempah will be the first major music act booked by London Spirit and its Principal Partner, Barclays, in the new era of ownership with MCC and the Tech Titans.

Tinie will perform a set, featuring a selection of his most popular songs, between the women’s and men’s matches at London Spirit’s opening fixture at Lord’s against Manchester Super Giants on Thursday July 23.

This performance will form part of an enhanced match day experience for cricket fans visiting Lord’s to watch London Spirit in The Hundred.Enjoy four unforgettable match days across July and August at Lord's, the Home of Cricket, with access to both the men's and women's double-header fixtures.

From the first ball in the afternoon to the final moments under the evening sky, it's a full day of entertainment for everyone on 23rd July, 1st August, 6th August and 9th August.

Whether you're planning family days out during the school holidays or looking for the perfect after-work summer event with friends, London Spirit fixtures offer an incredible atmosphere, thrilling cricket and plenty to enjoy on and off the pitch.

With international star players taking centre stage and some of the biggest names in the game competing, this is your chance to be part of one of the highlights of the sporting summer.

Tickets for cricket at Lord's can be purchased here.