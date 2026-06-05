Tiësto returns to Silverworks Island in 2026 - Get tickets

5 June 2026, 17:00

Here's how to get tickets to see Tiësto perform at Silverworks Island 2026.
Here's how to get tickets to see Tiësto perform at Silverworks Island 2026. Picture: Silverworks

Here's how to get tickets to see Tiësto perform at Silverworks Island 2026.

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Tiësto is back. Eight years after his last major London headline show, he returns to the capital on Sunday 12th July for a landmark open-air performance at Silverworks Island.

This set revisits the iconic sound that first established him as a global force, offering a rare chance to experience deeper cuts of his catalogue in a large-scale outdoor setting.

Against the industrial backdrop of London’s Docklands, Silverworks Island sets the stage for a night that bridges past and present.

Get tickets here: https://silverworksisland.com/

Tiësto is performing against the industrial backdrop of London’s Docklands
Tiësto is performing against the industrial backdrop of London’s Docklands. Picture: Silverworks

When and where is Silverworks Island 2026?

Silverworks Island is held in east London's industrial hub, set beneath London City’s flight path in the heart of The Royal Docks created by the Broadwick Live team and presented in collaboration with Louder.

This June and July, the waterside venue will host some of the capital's largest one-day events, bringing together fans from across the spectrum of electronic music.

Tiësto is performing at Silverworks Island on Monday 12th July 2026. Tickets are available here: https://silverworksisland.com/

Tiësto is performing at Silverworks Island on Monday 12th July 2026
Tiësto is performing at Silverworks Island on Monday 12th July 2026. Picture: Silverworks

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