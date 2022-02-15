Get Your Tickets To The Podcast Show 2022

15 February 2022

The Podcast Show is at Islington's Business Design Centre
The Podcast Show is at Islington's Business Design Centre. Picture: The Podcast Show
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Podcast Show is the the new international festival for the business of podcasting.

The Podcast Show 2022 is Europe's biggest new gathering of the podcasting community and you can get your tickets now!

From 25 - 26 May 2022, podcast creators and fans are coming together at The Business Design Centre in Islington for Europe's biggest podcast industry gathering.

Set in the hub of London's media district, creators and avid podcast listeners will be at this one-of-a-kind event to inspire and empower the future of the industry.

The Podcast Show 2022
The Podcast Show 2022. Picture: The Podcast Show
Podcast creators, established professionals and industry leaders will be under one roof to support the influential industry which is seeing unprecedented growth and change.

Filled with world-class speakers, workshops and 120+ industry brands, there's inspirational content for every stage of a podcaster's journey.

Tickets are on sale now! Save 20% on delegate day passes with promo code GLOBAL.

