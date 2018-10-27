The Vamps' 2019 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

The Vamps 2019 UK tour looks set to be incredible - plus they're bringing some special guests with them too!

Having owned stages around the UK for the last six years, The Vamps are heading out on the road once more for another epic tour - with their latest live dates set to be their biggest shows EVER!

Tickets for The Vamps' Four Corners UK Tour are on sale now and having sold out shows around the country in the last few years, you're gonna wanna get in there quick! The guys have also added two new dates in Sheffield and Harrogate...so check them out before tickets go.



The band won't be on their own though, with support coming from HRVY and New Hope Club, so every single show is set to be a night of energetic fun when this bunch touch the stage.

Check out The Vamps' 2019 UK Tour Dates below:

Saturday 27th April 2019 - Plymouth Pavillions, Plymouth

Wednesday 1st May 2019 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Friday 3rd May 2019 - Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

Sunday 5th May 2019 - Liverpool Echo 2, Liverpool

Monday 7th May 2019, Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield - NEW DATE ADDED

Wednesday 8th May 2019 - Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle

Friday 10th May 2019 - Aberdeen AECC, Aberdeen

Saturday 11th May 2019 - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Monday 13th May 2019 - The Sands Centre, Carlisle

Wednesday 15th May 2019 - Hull Arena, Hull

Friday 17th May 2018 - Harrogate Convention Centre, Harrogate - NEW DATE ADDED

Saturday 18th May 2019 - Manchester Apollo, Manchester

Monday 20th May 2019 - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Wednesday 22nd May 2019 - Norwich UAE, Norwich

Thursday 23rd May 2019 - Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Saturday 25th May 2019 - The O2, London

Tuesday 28th May 2019 - The SSE Arena, Belfast

Wednesday 29th May 2019 - 3Arena, Dublin

Friday 31st May 2019 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

Saturday 1st June 2019 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

