The Script 'Sunsets and Full Moons' UK Tour 2020: Dates, Venues & Ticket Information

The Script will be embarking on a UK tour in 2020 following the release of their sixth studio album in November and here's everything you need to know from dates, venues and how to get your hands on tickets.

As The Script gear up for the release of their sixth studio album, Sunsets & Full Moons, they've announced they'll be hitting the road for a UK tour in 2020, so, here's the low-down on how you can catch Danny O’Donoghue, Mark Sheehan and Glen Power and get your hands on tickets!

With iconic hits under their belt including 'Hall of Fame', 'Superheroes', 'The Man Who Can’t Be Moved' and most recently, 'The Last Time', The Script have been a mainstay in British music for over ten years.

We can't wait to see what they have in store as they embark upon a new chapter with their upcoming album, ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’, that will drop on November 8th, which you can pre-order now from their official store.

Speaking of the upcoming album, Danny said: “I think it’s the most poignant record we’ve ever made...Our music was always about being together with the audience, and writing about your own feelings, and sharing them”.

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday October 18th from Ticketmaster and gigsandtours.com, so set those calendar reminders ASAP!

The Script UK Tour Venues:

Thursday 20th February- Liverpool M&S Bank Arena



Friday 21st February- Leeds, First Direct, Arena



Saturday 22nd February- Manchester Arena



Monday 24th February- Bournemouth IC



Tuesday 25th February- Brighton Centre



Wednesday 26th February- Sheffield FlyDSA Arena



Friday 28th February- Birmingham Resorts World Arena



Saturday 29th February- London The O2



Monday 9th March- Nottingham Motorpoint Arena



Tuesday 10th March- Cardiff Motorpoint Arena



Tuesday 12th March- Glasgow The SSE Hyrdo



Friday 13th March- Aberdeen P&J Arena



Saturday 14th March- Newcastle Utilita Arena

