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Here's how to get tickets and presale access to Teddy Swims' largest ever UK/EU tour 'The UGLY Tour'.
Teddy Swims has announced his biggest ever headline UK/EU arena tour 'The UGLY Tour', with dates across March and April 2027.
Touching down at some of the continent’s most iconic arena venues, Teddy will kick off the EU/UK leg of 'The UGLY Tour' at Norway’s Unity Arena in Oslo on March 2nd, before making stops in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France and Ireland.
And he'll end the tour in the UK with an epic finale show at The O2 in London on April 21st.
Tickets will be available via artist pre-sale from 10am local time on Wednesday 29th July and general sale will start at 10am local time on Friday 31st July.
Purchase tickets here: https://www.teddyswims.com/#tour