Teddy Swims UK & Ireland summer tour 2026 - All the info

6 October 2025, 08:50

Teddy Swims announce summer 2026
Teddy Swims announce summer 2026. Picture: Live Nation

By Abbie Reynolds

Teddy Swims has announced shows for next summer in the UK & Ireland. Here are all the details on presale, venues and how to get tickets.

GRAMMY-nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims has announced a huge run of outdoor shows and festivals across the UK and Ireland next summer (2026).

The summer tour is kicking off at Isle of Wight Festival on June 20th, he'll then headline Belsonic, Belfast, Dublin’s Malahide Castle, Live at Powderham, Exeter, Blackweir Fields, Cardiff, Glasgow Summer Sessions, Lytham Festival and Scarborough Open Air Theatre... so there are plenty of shows for you to get to.

Teddy Swims and his band Freak Feely, will be supported by breakout vocalist and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith on all dates, apart from Scarborough. And what's more, New Zealand-Australian singer and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei will perform across all of the shows.

Here are all the details you need to get tickets.

Here are all the details to get tickets to Teddy Swims tour
Here are all the details to get tickets to Teddy Swims tour. Picture: Claire Marie Vogel

Teddy Swims UK & Ireland tour dates:

  • Sat 20 June – Sky Presents Isle of Wight Festival
  • Mon 22 June – Belsonic, Belfast
  • Tue 23 June – Malahide Castle, Dublin
  • Thu 25 June – TK Maxx presents Live at Powderham, Exeter
  • Fri 26 June – Blackweir Fields, Cardiff
  • Sun 28 June – Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park
  • Wed 1 July – TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival
  • Wed 22 July – TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Teddy Swims
Teddy Swims. Picture: Claire Marie Vogel

How to get tickets to Teddy Swims' 2026 summer tour:

O2 customers and artist presale begins at 10am Wednesday with all dates, apart from Lytham Festival, going on general sale at 10am Friday. General sale for Lytham Festival will go on sale at 10am Saturday.

For more information go to teddyswims.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

