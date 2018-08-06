Superbowl 2019: The Chainsmokers Are Rumoured To Be Headlining The Half-Time Show

The Chainsmokers are among the frontrunners to be headlining the half time show at the biggest sporting event in America.

Superbowl's half-time show is always a major moment in the music calendar and 2019 looks to be no different as the rumours have begun to spread that DJ duo The Chainsmokers are ready to take to the stage.

It has been two years since Lady Gaga became the second most watched half-time show in the history of the Superbowl, so whatever The Chainsmokers have up their sleeves... it better be good!

The rumblings began after the boys performed an exclusive gig for Pepsi who have been the main sponsor of Superbowl's half-time show for years.

The NFL usually reveal the headliner in the opening weeks of their season which is set to start on 6th September 2018!