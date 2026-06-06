XG make history at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard

6 June 2026, 20:56 | Updated: 6 June 2026, 23:33

XG make history at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard
XG make history at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard. Picture: Capital

XG are now the first Japanese group to ever perform at Wembley Stadium.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

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Fans have flown in from far and wide to watch XG make history as they become the first Japanese group to ever perform at Wembley, marking their official debut at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026!

Since forming in 2022, the Japanese group made up of Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Julia, Maya and Cocona have dominated the charts with genre blending songs that always make you come back for more.

Known for their daring fashion, vocals, and choreography, their performance at Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 people was truly the gift that kept on giving.

Re-watch all the highlights from Capital's Summertime Ball on Global Player

What songs did XG sing at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard?
What songs did XG sing at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard? Picture: Capital

What songs did XG sing at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard?

In the space of three songs, XG proved exactly why they are one of the biggest and best groups in the entire world right now. The band opened their setlist with a rousing performance of their hit song 'HYPNOTIZE' and it's safe to say that the entire of Wembley stadium were in awe of them.

To follow it up, Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Julia, Maya and Cocona delivered a world exclusive cover. Getting into the UK vibe, they took on Sweet Female Attitude's garage classic 'Flowers' and truly made it their own.

If that weren't enough, they also performed their own fan favourite 'Something Ain't Right' and had the entire audience on their feet.

What songs did XG sing at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard?
What songs did XG sing at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard? Picture: Capital

XG - Capital's Summertime Ball Setlist

  • Hypnotize
  • Flowers (Sweet Female Attitude cover)
  • Something Ain't Right

XG are next scheduled to return to London on September 2nd for their own world tour in support of The Core.

What was your favourite part of XG's setlist?

Read more about #CapitalSTB here:

Re-watch all the highlights from Capital's Summertime Ball on Global Player

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