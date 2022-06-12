Tate McRae Had A Sensational Debut At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard

Tate McRae's Summertime Ball debut was jaw-dropping! Picture: Shutterstock

By Savannah Roberts

Tate McRae made a spellbinding debut at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

Tate McRae hit the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard stage for the very first time and made it one to remember.

The 'you broke me first' hitmaker had us all in our feels as she sang some of her biggest hits and the crowd adored her!

At only 18 years old, Tate has been going from strength to strength in her career and her latest milestone singing at Wembley Stadium is only the beginning of the rest of her incredible journey!

Tate McRae shut down Wembley at Capital's Summertime Ball.

Tate McRae rocked the most stylish outfit on the #CapitalSTB red carpet

Tate McRae stunned on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet.

WATCH: Tate McRae smashed her performance of TikTok mega-hit 'she's all i wanna be'

The 18-year-old songstress brought her earworms from TikTok's For You page and brought them to the Wembley Stadium stage, belting out her lyrics to 80,000 Ballers!

WATCH: Tate McRae and her dance team gave a performance of a lifetime with 'you broke me first'

Watch: Tate McRae belts out 'what would you do?' at the #CapitalSTB

Tate McRae's Capital Summertime Ball set list:

'she's all i wanna be'

'what would you do'

'you broke me first'

Tate McRae's #CapitalSTTB with Barclaycard performance had us all clinging on to every single word on June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.

