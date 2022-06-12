Tate McRae Had A Sensational Debut At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard

On Air Now
#CapitalSTB After-Party with Kamilla Rose 12am - 1am
12 June 2022, 17:25 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 22:57
Tate McRae made a spellbinding debut at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.
Tate McRae hit the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard stage for the very first time and made it one to remember.
The 'you broke me first' hitmaker had us all in our feels as she sang some of her biggest hits and the crowd adored her!
At only 18 years old, Tate has been going from strength to strength in her career and her latest milestone singing at Wembley Stadium is only the beginning of the rest of her incredible journey!
WATCH: Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 On Global Player
Check out Tate McRae's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!
The 18-year-old songstress brought her earworms from TikTok's For You page and brought them to the Wembley Stadium stage, belting out her lyrics to 80,000 Ballers!
Tate McRae's #CapitalSTTB with Barclaycard performance had us all clinging on to every single word on June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.
> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard