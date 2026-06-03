Take That are opening Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Take That are opening Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Take That will open the UK's biggest summer party on Saturday!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns on Saturday June 6th at Wembley Stadium and Take That will be kicking off the show!

Make sure you're ready for 3.30pm, when the livestream starts on Global Player, our official app, and YouTube to watch Take That take to the stage.

You can watch Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026 LIVE from 3.30pm (BST) on Saturday June 6th, streaming for free on Global Player, our official app and online at globalplayer.com.

For the second year running, the entire show will also stream LIVE on Capital’s YouTube channel @CapitalFMOfficial.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.