Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 Red Carpet: Looks From Jax Jones, Becky Hill, Mimi Webb & More

The Summertime Ball line-up showed up in the most stylish fits! Picture: Shutterstock

By Savannah Roberts

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard saw a seriously impressive slew of stars take to the red carpet including the likes of Tate McRae, Jax Hones, Masie Peters and many more!

The 2022 line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is already a treat, but the stars not only took to the stage but they stepped out on the red carpet too!

Everyone from Jax Jones to Tate McRae to our very own presenters were dressed to the nines for the #CapitalSTB carpet – we were undeniably treated to look after look after look!

Let's take a look at the head-turning fashion that graced the red carpet on Sunday as all the stars understood the assignment...

Becky Hill stuns with sleek cut-out dress before she takes to Wembley Stadium stage Becky Hill looked like a million pounds on the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Shutterstock Sam Ryder was all smiles as he dazzled in pink as he stepped out onto the carpet Sam Ryder co-ordinated his blush look for the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Shutterstock Mabel looked drop dead gorgeous as she donned an all-black cut-out look Mabel dazzled on the carpet before taking to the Wembley stage . Picture: Shutterstock Mimi Webb struck a pose in her hot pink two-piece look Mimi wore a fun pink ensemble before taking to the stage. Picture: Shutterstock Tate McRae looked effortlessly gorgeous ahead of her Summertime Ball debut performance The 18-year-old wowed in a chic oversized blazer, short and a graphic tee – gorgeous! Picture: Shutterstock Tate McRae sported the cutest black and white look. Picture: Shutterstock Of course, Jax Jones wore his staple hat to as he walked the carpet Jax Jones donned a grey tracksuit fit on the #CapitalSTB carpet. Picture: Shutterstock Masie Peters put on a colourful display on the #CapitalSTB red carpet The 22-year-old singer-songwriter wowed in a neon number before taking to the stage. Picture: Shutterstock Lauren Spencer Smith was all smiles on the red carpet ahead of her #CapitalSTB debut Lauren Spencer Smith stunned in a casual athleisure inspired fit. Picture: Shutterstock Max Balegde brought style and sass to the Summertime Ball red carpet The TikTok star looked dapper as he dressed up a graphic tee with a cream suit. Picture: Shutterstock Capital's very own Will Manning walked the carpet in a denim co-ord Presenter Will Manning walked the #CapitalSTB dressed to the nines. Picture: Shutterstock GAYLE was radiant as she walked the carpet before her incredible Ball debut GAYLE wore a layered look to the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Shutterstock Eddie Benjamin brought all the vibes to the red carpet with some casual colour Eddie Benjamin graced the #CapitalSTB carpet before he took to the stage. Picture: Shutterstock Capital's Niall Gray wore a summery number on the carpet and looked incredible! Presenter Niall Gray paired cream chinos with a lime green button-up. Picture: Shutterstock Marvin Humes arrived in a mono-chromatic coordinated look Marvin Humes stepped out in a chic all-black ensemble on the red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock Presenter Jimmy Hill sported his summery best for the carpet Capital's Jimmy Hill wore a peach and white fit to the Ball. Picture: Shutterstock Capital's very own Aimee Vivian dazzled on the Ball red carpet Aimee Vivian stepped out in a gorgeous satin slip dress. Picture: Shutterstock

