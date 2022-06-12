Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 Red Carpet: Looks From Jax Jones, Becky Hill, Mimi Webb & More

12 June 2022, 15:01 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:14

The Summertime Ball line-up showed up in the most stylish fits!
The Summertime Ball line-up showed up in the most stylish fits! Picture: Shutterstock

By Savannah Roberts

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard saw a seriously impressive slew of stars take to the red carpet including the likes of Tate McRae, Jax Hones, Masie Peters and many more!

The 2022 line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is already a treat, but the stars not only took to the stage but they stepped out on the red carpet too!

Everyone from Jax Jones to Tate McRae to our very own presenters were dressed to the nines for the #CapitalSTB carpet – we were undeniably treated to look after look after look!

Let's take a look at the head-turning fashion that graced the red carpet on Sunday as all the stars understood the assignment...

  1. Becky Hill stuns with sleek cut-out dress before she takes to Wembley Stadium stage

    Becky Hill looked like a million pounds on the #CapitalSTB
    Becky Hill looked like a million pounds on the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Shutterstock

  2. Sam Ryder was all smiles as he dazzled in pink as he stepped out onto the carpet

    Sam Ryder co-ordinated his blush look for the #CapitalSTB
    Sam Ryder co-ordinated his blush look for the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Shutterstock

  3. Mabel looked drop dead gorgeous as she donned an all-black cut-out look

    Mabel dazzled on the carpet before taking to the Wembley stage
    Mabel dazzled on the carpet before taking to the Wembley stage . Picture: Shutterstock

  4. Mimi Webb struck a pose in her hot pink two-piece look

    Mimi wore a fun pink ensemble before taking to the stage
    Mimi wore a fun pink ensemble before taking to the stage. Picture: Shutterstock

  5. Tate McRae looked effortlessly gorgeous ahead of her Summertime Ball debut performance

    The 18-year-old wowed in a chic oversized blazer, short and a graphic tee – gorgeous!
    The 18-year-old wowed in a chic oversized blazer, short and a graphic tee – gorgeous! Picture: Shutterstock
    Tate McRae sported the cutest black and white look
    Tate McRae sported the cutest black and white look. Picture: Shutterstock

  6. Of course, Jax Jones wore his staple hat to as he walked the carpet

    Of course, Jax Jones wore his staple hat to as he walked the carpet
    Jax Jones donned a grey tracksuit fit on the #CapitalSTB carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

  7. Masie Peters put on a colourful display on the #CapitalSTB red carpet

    The 22-year-old singer-songwriter wowed in a neon number before taking to the stage
    The 22-year-old singer-songwriter wowed in a neon number before taking to the stage. Picture: Shutterstock

  8. Lauren Spencer Smith was all smiles on the red carpet ahead of her #CapitalSTB debut

    Lauren Spencer Smith was all smiles on the red carpet ahead of her #CapitalSTB debut
    Lauren Spencer Smith stunned in a casual athleisure inspired fit. Picture: Shutterstock

  9. Max Balegde brought style and sass to the Summertime Ball red carpet

    The TikTok star looked dapper as he dressed up a graphic tee with a cream suit
    The TikTok star looked dapper as he dressed up a graphic tee with a cream suit. Picture: Shutterstock

  10. Capital's very own Will Manning walked the carpet in a denim co-ord

    Presenter Will Manning walked the #CapitalSTB dressed to the nines
    Presenter Will Manning walked the #CapitalSTB dressed to the nines. Picture: Shutterstock

  11. GAYLE was radiant as she walked the carpet before her incredible Ball debut

    GAYLE wore a layered look to the #CapitalSTB
    GAYLE wore a layered look to the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Shutterstock

  12. Eddie Benjamin brought all the vibes to the red carpet with some casual colour

    Eddie Benjamin graced the #CapitalSTB carpet before he took to the stage
    Eddie Benjamin graced the #CapitalSTB carpet before he took to the stage. Picture: Shutterstock

  13. Capital's Niall Gray wore a summery number on the carpet and looked incredible!

    Presenter Niall Gray paired cream chinos with a lime green button-up
    Presenter Niall Gray paired cream chinos with a lime green button-up. Picture: Shutterstock

  14. Marvin Humes arrived in a mono-chromatic coordinated look

    Marvin Humes stepped out in a chic all-black ensemble on the red carpet
    Marvin Humes stepped out in a chic all-black ensemble on the red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

  15. Presenter Jimmy Hill sported his summery best for the carpet

    Capital's Jimmy Hill wore a peach and white fit to the Ball
    Capital's Jimmy Hill wore a peach and white fit to the Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

  16. Capital's very own Aimee Vivian dazzled on the Ball red carpet

    Aimee Vivian stepped out in a gorgeous satin slip dress
    Aimee Vivian stepped out in a gorgeous satin slip dress. Picture: Shutterstock

