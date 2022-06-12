Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 Red Carpet: Looks From Jax Jones, Becky Hill, Mimi Webb & More
12 June 2022, 15:01 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:14
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard saw a seriously impressive slew of stars take to the red carpet including the likes of Tate McRae, Jax Hones, Masie Peters and many more!
The 2022 line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is already a treat, but the stars not only took to the stage but they stepped out on the red carpet too!
Everyone from Jax Jones to Tate McRae to our very own presenters were dressed to the nines for the #CapitalSTB carpet – we were undeniably treated to look after look after look!
Let's take a look at the head-turning fashion that graced the red carpet on Sunday as all the stars understood the assignment...
Becky Hill stuns with sleek cut-out dress before she takes to Wembley Stadium stage
Sam Ryder was all smiles as he dazzled in pink as he stepped out onto the carpet
Mabel looked drop dead gorgeous as she donned an all-black cut-out look
Mimi Webb struck a pose in her hot pink two-piece look
Tate McRae looked effortlessly gorgeous ahead of her Summertime Ball debut performance
Of course, Jax Jones wore his staple hat to as he walked the carpet
Masie Peters put on a colourful display on the #CapitalSTB red carpet
Lauren Spencer Smith was all smiles on the red carpet ahead of her #CapitalSTB debut
Max Balegde brought style and sass to the Summertime Ball red carpet
Capital's very own Will Manning walked the carpet in a denim co-ord
GAYLE was radiant as she walked the carpet before her incredible Ball debut
Eddie Benjamin brought all the vibes to the red carpet with some casual colour
Capital's Niall Gray wore a summery number on the carpet and looked incredible!
Marvin Humes arrived in a mono-chromatic coordinated look
Presenter Jimmy Hill sported his summery best for the carpet
Capital's very own Aimee Vivian dazzled on the Ball red carpet
