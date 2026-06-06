Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026
6 June 2026, 20:33 | Updated: 6 June 2026, 20:36
Here's every song each artist performed at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 including Take That, RAYE, Niall Horan and more.
Ready for the UK's BIGGEST summer party? Oh yes, Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 is officially back in business for another year and the line-up is, once again, jam packed with all the hottest artists right now!
We've got RAYE, we've got Niall Horan, we've got Sienna Spiro, we've got Calvin Harris... and, in case you haven't heard, Take That are kicking everything off. Of course, we'll have loads of surprises and exciting moments too so if you're watching at home, stay locked in to the Global Player livestream.
Want to know what songs our incredible Ballers are performing at this year's show? Look no further. Scroll down to see all the set lists from our 2026 Summertime Ball artists.
Take That Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Here's what songs Take That performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:
- 'Shine'
- 'Greatest Day'
- 'You’re A Superstar'
- 'Patience'
- 'Never Forget'
- 'Rule The World'
Bebe Rexha Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Here's what songs Bebe Rexha performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:
- 'In The Name Of Love'
- 'Me, Myself & I'
- 'New Religion'
- 'Sad Girls'
- 'I’m Good'
MEEK Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Here's what songs MEEK performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:
- 'Fabulous'
- 'Dracula' (Tame Impala and JENNIE cover)
Jason Derulo Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Here's what songs Jason Derulo performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:
- 'Sexy For Me'
- 'Swalla'
- 'Take You Dancing'
- 'Whatcha Say'
- 'In My Head'
- 'Ridin’ Solo'
- 'Savage Love'
- 'Other Side'
- 'Trumpets'
- 'Talk Dirty'
- 'Want To Want Me'
- 'Mi Chico'
Sekou Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Here's what songs Sekou performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:
- 'Catching Bodies'
- 'Someone Like You' (Adele cover)
- 'Dangerous Love'
Robyn Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Here's what songs Robyn performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:
- 'With Every Heartbeat'
- 'Dopamine'
- 'Talk To Me'
- 'Dancing On My Own'
Lola Young Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Here's what songs Lola Young performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:
- 'One Thing'
- 'd£aler'
- 'From Down Here'
- 'Messy'
December 10 Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Here's what songs December 10 performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:
- 'Run My Way'
- 'Infinity (123)'
- 'End of Beginning' (Djo cover)
Stephen Sanchez Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Here's what songs Stephen Sanchez performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:
- ‘Chuck The Money’
- ‘Sweet Love’
- ‘Until I Found You’
Fatboy Slim Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Here's what songs Fatboy Slim performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:
- ‘Right About Now’
- ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat’
- ‘Renegade Master’
- ‘Ultra Flava’
- ‘Praise You’
- ‘Born Slippy/Mr. Brightside’
- ‘Right Here Right Now’
- ‘Satisfaction Skank’
XG Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Here's what songs XG performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:
- ‘HYPNOTIZE’
- ‘Flowers’ (Sweet Female Attitude cover)
- ‘SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT’
Niall Horan Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Here's what songs Niall Horan performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:
- ‘Nice To Meet Ya’
- ‘Dinner Party’
- ‘Heaven’
- ‘Steal My Girl’
- ‘This Town’
- 'Taste So Good’
- ‘Drive Safe’ (with Myles Smith)
- ‘Slow Hands’
Sienna Spiro Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Here's what songs Sienna Spiro performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:
- ‘Material Lover’
- ‘The Visitor’
- ‘He’s Not My Baby, I’m His’
- ‘Die On This Hill’