Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

6 June 2026, 20:33 | Updated: 6 June 2026, 20:36

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 – the full set list
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 – the full set list. Picture: Capital
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's every song each artist performed at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 including Take That, RAYE, Niall Horan and more.

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Ready for the UK's BIGGEST summer party? Oh yes, Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 is officially back in business for another year and the line-up is, once again, jam packed with all the hottest artists right now!

We've got RAYE, we've got Niall Horan, we've got Sienna Spiro, we've got Calvin Harris... and, in case you haven't heard, Take That are kicking everything off. Of course, we'll have loads of surprises and exciting moments too so if you're watching at home, stay locked in to the Global Player livestream.

Want to know what songs our incredible Ballers are performing at this year's show? Look no further. Scroll down to see all the set lists from our 2026 Summertime Ball artists.

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player here

Jordan, Chris and Sian return to host Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026
Jordan, Chris and Sian return to host Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock for Global

Take That Summertime Ball 2026 setlist

Here's what songs Take That performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:

  1. 'Shine'
  2. 'Greatest Day'
  3. 'You’re A Superstar'
  4. 'Patience'
  5. 'Never Forget'
  6. 'Rule The World'
Take Take Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Take Take Summertime Ball 2026 setlist. Picture: Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha Summertime Ball 2026 setlist

Here's what songs Bebe Rexha performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:

  1. 'In The Name Of Love'
  2. 'Me, Myself & I'
  3. 'New Religion'
  4. 'Sad Girls'
  5. 'I’m Good'
Bebe Rexha Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Bebe Rexha Summertime Ball 2026 setlist. Picture: Shutterstock

MEEK Summertime Ball 2026 setlist

Here's what songs MEEK performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:

  1. 'Fabulous'
  2. 'Dracula' (Tame Impala and JENNIE cover)
Meek Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Meek Summertime Ball 2026 setlist. Picture: Shutterstock

Jason Derulo Summertime Ball 2026 setlist

Here's what songs Jason Derulo performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:

  1. 'Sexy For Me'
  2. 'Swalla'
  3. 'Take You Dancing'
  4. 'Whatcha Say'
  5. 'In My Head'
  6. 'Ridin’ Solo'
  7. 'Savage Love'
  8. 'Other Side'
  9. 'Trumpets'
  10. 'Talk Dirty'
  11. 'Want To Want Me'
  12. 'Mi Chico'
Jason Derulo Summertime Ball setlist 2026
Jason Derulo Summertime Ball setlist 2026. Picture: Shutterstock

Sekou Summertime Ball 2026 setlist

Here's what songs Sekou performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:

  1. 'Catching Bodies'
  2. 'Someone Like You' (Adele cover)
  3. 'Dangerous Love'
Sekou Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Sekou Summertime Ball 2026 setlist. Picture: Shutterstock

Robyn Summertime Ball 2026 setlist

Here's what songs Robyn performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:

  1. 'With Every Heartbeat'
  2. 'Dopamine'
  3. 'Talk To Me'
  4. 'Dancing On My Own'
Robyn Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Robyn Summertime Ball 2026 setlist. Picture: Shutterstock

Lola Young Summertime Ball 2026 setlist

Here's what songs Lola Young performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:

  1. 'One Thing'
  2. 'd£aler'
  3. 'From Down Here'
  4. 'Messy'
Lola Young Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Lola Young Summertime Ball 2026 setlist. Picture: Shutterstock

December 10 Summertime Ball 2026 setlist

Here's what songs December 10 performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:

  1. 'Run My Way'
  2. 'Infinity (123)'
  3. 'End of Beginning' (Djo cover)
December 10 Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
December 10 Summertime Ball 2026 setlist. Picture: Shutterstock

Stephen Sanchez Summertime Ball 2026 setlist

Here's what songs Stephen Sanchez performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:

  1. ‘Chuck The Money’
  2. ‘Sweet Love’
  3. ‘Until I Found You’
Stephen Sanchez Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Stephen Sanchez Summertime Ball 2026 setlist. Picture: Shutterstock

Fatboy Slim Summertime Ball 2026 setlist

Here's what songs Fatboy Slim performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:

  1. ‘Right About Now’
  2. ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat’
  3. ‘Renegade Master’
  4. ‘Ultra Flava’
  5. ‘Praise You’
  6. ‘Born Slippy/Mr. Brightside’
  7. ‘Right Here Right Now’
  8. ‘Satisfaction Skank’
Fatboy Slim Summertime Ball 2026 setlist
Fatboy Slim Summertime Ball 2026 setlist. Picture: Shutterstock

XG Summertime Ball 2026 setlist

Here's what songs XG performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:

  1. ‘HYPNOTIZE’
  2. ‘Flowers’ (Sweet Female Attitude cover)
  3. ‘SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT’

Niall Horan Summertime Ball 2026 setlist

Here's what songs Niall Horan performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:

  1. ‘Nice To Meet Ya’
  2. ‘Dinner Party’
  3. ‘Heaven’
  4. ‘Steal My Girl’
  5. ‘This Town’
  6. 'Taste So Good’
  7. ‘Drive Safe’ (with Myles Smith)
  8. ‘Slow Hands’

Sienna Spiro Summertime Ball 2026 setlist

Here's what songs Sienna Spiro performed at the Summertime Ball 2026:

  1. ‘Material Lover’
  2. ‘The Visitor’
  3. ‘He’s Not My Baby, I’m His’
  4. ‘Die On This Hill’

Read more about #CapitalSTB here:

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player

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