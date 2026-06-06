Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

6 June 2026, 15:45

Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard set times revealed
Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard set times revealed. Picture: Capital
Capital FM

By Capital FM

What time does Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 start and when does it finish? Here are all the set times, and what time each artist performs.

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Today's the day! The UK's biggest summer party has arrived! Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 is finally here and we're back with another incredible day of the biggest artists and the biggest bangers.

The star-studded 2026 lineup includes the likes of Niall Horan, Bebe Rexha, Myles Smith, Robyn, Take That (who are opening the show!) and so! many! more! Plus, Capital Buzz artists Sekou and XG!

But what time does it start, what time does it finish and, most importantly, what time are each of the artists on stage?

You can watch Capital’s Summertime Ball (for free!) on Global Player, the official Capital app, if you're looking to tune in at home!

>>Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player<<

What time does the #CapitalSTB start? Here's all the set times.
What time does the #CapitalSTB start? Here's all the set times. Picture: Capital

What time does Capital's Summertime Ball start?

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard kicked off at 3:20pm BST with Capital Weekender's Kem Cetinay taking to the stage to get the summer party started.

Take That will be opening the Summertime Ball 2026 with what is guaranteed to be an absolutely iconic performance full of their biggest hits.

If you're watching on the official Global Player livestream, the show will start at approximately 3:40pm.

What time does Capital's Summertime Ball finish?

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 is set to wrap up at approximately 10:00pm BST with an incredible performance from our closing artist. You don't want to miss it!

What are the set times for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard?

Below are the set times of all the artists performing based on the official #CapitalSTB running order live in the stadium.

If you're watching on the official Global Player livestream, you will be on slight delay. The set times listed below will be earlier than what you see on the livestream, so make sure you're ready to watch your fave!

  • Take That - 3:42 PM

Bookmark this page and come back when the show officially kicks off. We'll be updating live throughout the entire show.

Read more about #CapitalSTB here:

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player

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