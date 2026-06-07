All the highlight from Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard

All the highlights from Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

All the must-see Capital's Summertime Ball moments right here, in one place, for you to re-live.

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The curtain has closed on Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard but the experience will live on forever.

Every year, Capital's Summertime Ball is one of the biggest events in music and the 2026 show was no exception. Rising stars like Sekou and MEEK wowed the crowd, international icons like XG and Robyn reminded us why they're so beloved and seasoned pros like Niall Horan and RAYE gave us unforgettable performances.

If you weren't able to follow along the show live as it happened or simply want a reminder of every single thing you need to see, we've gathered all the must-see moments in one place. Scroll down to catch up on what happened.

Mis-teeq surprised Wembley as Barclaycard's Out of the Blue act. Picture: Shutterstock

Take That opened the show in style

In a sensational five song set, Take That showed Wembley why they're one of the UK's greatest bands. From the stirring 'Patience' to the nostalgic 'Never Forget', fans were living for every second Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald were on stage.

Watch Take That open Capita's Summertime Ball 2026 with 'Shine' below.

Take That - Shine (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

Bebe Rexha's incredible live vocals are our New Religion

Everyone knows that Bebe Rexha is a dancefloor diva but you have to see her live to see exactly why she's so good at what she does.

Not only did Bebe belt out every song pitch-perfectly but she also performed her new David Guetta collab 'Sad Girls' live for the first time.

Watch her perform her banger 'New Religion' for 80,000 people at the #CapitalSTB.

Bebe Rexha - New Religion (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

MEEK has officially arrived

After breaking the internet with her debut solo single 'Fabulous' earlier this year, it was literally essential for MEEK to give us a show at the UK's biggest Summer party.

Alongside 'Fabulous', she covered Tame Impala's 'Dracula' and we now we're desperate for an official version immediately.

MEEK - Fabulous (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

Jason Derulo had EVERYONE on their feet

It should be illegal for someone to have as many hits as Jason Derulo. 'Want to Want Me'! 'Savage Love'! 'Talk Dirty'!

Jason gave us an expertly crafted mega mix of his biggest and best songs and even took his top off for a shirtless finale.

Watch Jason Derulo's performance of 'Trumpets' below.

Jason Derulo - Trumpets (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

Sekou is the name on everyone's lips

As our first Capital Buzz Artist, we knew Sekou would win over thousands of new fans at Capital's Summertime Ball and he nailed his renditions of 'Dangerous Lover' and 'Catching Bodies'.

If that weren't enough, his cover of Adele's 'Someone Like You' now ranks as one of the best covers in Summertime Ball history.

Catch Sekou's incredible moves and vocals below!

Sekou - Dangerous Lover (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

Robyn reminded everyone EXACTLY why she is one of the greats

Robyn's influence on modern day pop is unmatched and her new album Sexistential is one of the best records of the year so far.

Hearing 80,000 people sing 'Dancing On My Own' together with the Swedish superstar?! Magical!

Watch her perform 'Dopamine' right here.

Robyn - Dopamine (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

Lola Young returned to Wembley with an emotional speech

After suffering technical issues in 2025, Lola Young came back to the Summertime Ball and proved that she is truly a one-of-a-kind talent.

In a speech before her new song 'From Down Here', she said: "I wrote it about overcoming your hardest challenges, we all have them and we can all overcome them."

Watch Lola Young performing her absolutely iconic hit 'Messy' below.

Lola Young - Messy (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

It's 10's across the board for December 10!

December 10 raised the roof with their first ever Summertime Ball performance and even gave us a cover of Djo's 'End of Beginning'.

This is just the beginning for Cruz, Danny, Hendrik, John, Josh, Nicolas and Sean and they absolutely NAILED their debut performance at Wembley!

Take a look at their cover of Djo's 'End of Beginning' below.

December 10 - End Of Beginning (Djo Cover) (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

We've fallen deeper in love with Stephen Sanchez

With over two million followers on TikTok, Stephen Sanchez is truly one of the 'It' boys in music right now and he gave us everything we wanted at the Summertime Ball.

Watch his incredible performance of 'Until I Found You' below.

Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

Fatboy Slim, we praise you!

If you've ever wanted to know how it feels to rave with 80,000 people, watch Fatboy Slim's Summertime Ball set right here, right now.

Here it is in full — non-stop bangers!

Fatboy Slim - Full Set (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

XG hypnotised all of Wembley with their talent

Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Julia, Maya and Cocona just made history as the first Japanese group to ever play at Wembley stadium and they killed it!

As well as singing their hits 'Hypnotize' and 'Something Ain't Right', they covered Sweet Female Attitude's 'Flowers' and we can't stop thinking about how good it was.

Hit play on the video below and get ready to have the time of your life!

XG - Flowers (Sweet Female Attitude Cover) (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

Niall Horan singing 'Steal My Girl' in 2026 is one of the best things we've ever seen

Fresh off of releasing his stunning new album Dinner Party, Niall Horan treated the Summertime Ball crowd to a mix of hits from all of his eras. On top of that, he gave us a surprise guest in the form of bestie Myles Smith and a One Direction cover.

We will be replaying his emotional rendition of 'Steal My Girl' for many years to come.

Here's Niall's performance of 'Nice To Meet Ya'—hit play now.

Niall Horan - Nice To Meet Ya (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

Sienna Spiro's performance was spine-tinglingly good

With her debut album Visitor just weeks away from coming out, Sienna showed us why she has one of the best voices in music right now. 'Die on this Hill' live is truly out of this world.

Here's her GORGEOUS rendition of 'Material Lover' live from Wembley Stadium. Chills!

Sienna Spiro - Material Lover (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

All I want... is to watch Mis-Teeq again and again

Fresh off of their reunion on Britain's Got Talent, Mis-Teeq were our official Barclaycard Out of the Blue act and they had Wembley stadium jumping!

'One Night Stand', 'All I Want', 'Why', 'B With Me' and 'Scandalous' live? We will never be over this.

Mis-Teeq - Full Set (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

We want Myles Smith to Stay forever!

We literally cannot get enough of Myles Smith! Our 'Stargazing' King took to the stage at Wembley to deliver another absolutely iconic setlist, jam packed of all his biggest hits.

Watch his performance of 'Nice To Meet You' below.

Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

Calvin Harris turned Wembley into Ibiza

One thing about Calvin Harris... he WILL bring the bangers. 'This Is What You Came For'? 'We Found Love'? 'Summer'? 'Spectrum'? And that's not even the half of it!

Calvin Harris - Full Set (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

BABY! WHY THE IS HELL IS RAYE SO AMAZING?!

Closing us out for the Summertime Ball 2026 was the one and only RAYE and, as expected, her setlist was an absolute masterclass in talent.

Opening with 'Escapism.' and taking us all the way through to the Nightclub medley (a.k.a. the RAVE), our iconic Diva was relentless.

She capped off an astonishing performance with 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' complete with confetti and fireworks.

RAYE - Escapism (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026)

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