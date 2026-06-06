Mis-teeq surprise crowd as Barclaycard’s Out of the Blue act at Capital’s Summertime Ball

6 June 2026, 22:49 | Updated: 6 June 2026, 23:33

Mis-teeq pictured performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball
Mis-teeq surprise crowd as Barclaycard’s Out of the Blue act at Capital’s Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The crowd cheered when British girl group Mis-Teeq were announced as Barclaycard's Out of The Blue artist.

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A roar of excitement and cheers swept through Wembley Stadium when British girl group Mis-Teeq were revealed as Barclaycard's Out of The Blue act at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026.

After 20 years apart, Alesha Dixon, Sabrina Washington, and Su-Elise Nash recently made a historic comeback on Britain's Got Talent.

Today, they brought that same energy to Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 people, where they performed their biggest hits and chart-topping anthems from their iconic reign in the early 2000's.

Re-watch all the highlights from Capital's Summertime Ball on Global Player

Mis-teeq perform at the Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard
Mis-teeq perform at the Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard. Picture: Shutterstock

Formed in 2001, the band enjoyed worldwide success before splitting in 2005 to pursue solo careers. However this May, more than 20 years after their split, the group announced that they would reunite for a comeback gig in September at Wembley.

The band opened their setlist with an electrifying performance of 'One Night Stand', which got the audience of 80,000 people going.

With the crowd pumped up, they continued to build on the excitement with 'Why?', 'B With Me', and 'All I Want'.

As confetti rained down, they left the crowd on a major high with an iconic performance of one of their best known tracks, 'Scandalous'.

Mis-Teeq's Capital's Summertime Ball Setlist

  • One Night Stand
  • Why?
  • B With Me
  • All I Want
  • Scandalous
Mis-teeq were Barclaycard's Out of the Blue act
Mis-teeq were Barclaycard's Out of the Blue act. Picture: Shutterstock

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Re-watch all the highlights from Capital's Summertime Ball on Global Player

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