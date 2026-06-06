Lola Young shares speech at Capital's Summertime Ball after 2025 stage malfunction

6 June 2026, 19:25

Lola Young thanks fans for support in speech after 2025's Summertime Ball malfunction
Lola Young thanks fans for support in speech after 2025's Summertime Ball malfunction. Picture: Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

"If you could all get behind me with this one, I’d love you very very much for that."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lola Young took a moment to get vulnerable with the crowd at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026, sharing an emotional speech on stage.

Joining the likes of RAYE, Niall Horan and Calvin Harris, Lola returned to #CapitalSTB to perform 'Messy', 'd£aler', 'One Thing' as well as her new single 'From Down Here'.

Just before performing the track, Lola stopped to reference her 2025 Summertime Ball performance in which she suffered a technical malfunction with her in-ears.

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player here

Lola Younge pictured at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026.
Lola Younge returned to Capital's Summertime Ball . Picture: Shutterstock

During 2025's show, halfway through her performance, Lola's in-ears completely cutting out, leaving her unable to hear her backing track, band, and her own voice.

Despite that, she still managed to deliver absolutely flawless (!) vocals, while asking the crowd to sing along with her.

Today (June 6th), she spoke to the 80,000-strong crowd and referenced the moment: "So, I don’t know how many of you know this but this time last year, I tried to walk up that stage and it all went a bit wrong for me, unfortunately."

"I just dropped a new song, this song is called ‘From Down Here’. I wrote it about overcoming your hardest challenges, we all have them and we can all overcome them and so today, I’ve decided during this song, I’m gonna walk and hope for the best."

She added: "If you could all get behind me with this one, I’d love you very very much for that. Thank you Capital for giving me another chance and everyone here."

So many fans and fellow artists came to social media to support Lola after her performance, including RAYE who responded under a viral TikTok clip.

She commented: "FYI: Sound travel slowly, especially across a venue this big. Like a 3 second difference from it coming out of speakers to reaching the other side of the stadium, without in ears or a floor monitor it is almost impossible to sing in time or pitch yourself !!

"Lola you're doing amazing! So proud of you"

Read more about #CapitalSTB here:

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player

Hot On Capital

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 – the full set list.

Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026

Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

How to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 live

Jason Derulo, Sekou, Meek on the Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet.

Every fabulous outfit on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026 red carpet

Every LIVE update from Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Every LIVE update from Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

News

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi promo image and screenshot of hinge account.

Love Island Lorenzo spotted on dating app despite being in the villa

Love Island

How much does Love Island's George Knight earn from his football career?

How much Love Island's George Knight earns from football revealed

Love Island

Love Island bombshell Priya Jaswal promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Priya Jaswal: Age, job and link to ex islander revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Kavan Murphy promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Kavan Murphy: Age, job, brother, where he’s from and more

Love Island

Molly-Mae pictured in a vlog and with Tommy Fury, Bambi and their second baby.

Molly-Mae dropped huge hint about the name of her second baby

News

Love Island's George has addressed leaving the show after just days.

Love Island’s George breaks silence on sudden villa exit

Love Island

Here's how to get tickets to see Tiësto perform at Silverworks Island 2026.

Tiësto returns to Silverworks Island in 2026 - Get tickets

Love Island 2026 islanders revealed

Love Island 2026 cast in full: Names, ages & jobs of all series 13 contestants

Love Island

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight's promo images.

Who are the Love Island 2026 bombshells? Every confirmed and rumoured bombshell

Love Island

Love Island 2026 Ope, Jasmine and George promo image.

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Love Island

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Love Island fans divided as Aidan's brother Kavan arrives as a bombshell

Love Island fans divided as Aidan's brother Kavan arrives as a bombshell

Love Island

Taylor Swift I Knew It I Knew You lyrics meaning explained

The emotional meaning behind Taylor Swift's 'I Knew It, I Knew You' lyrics explained

News

Niall Horan pictured on The Voice red carpet and in rehearsals.

Are Niall Horan's 'Flowers' lyrics about Amelia Woolley? The meaning explained

News