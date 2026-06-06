Lola Young shares speech at Capital's Summertime Ball after 2025 stage malfunction

Lola Young thanks fans for support in speech after 2025's Summertime Ball malfunction. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

"If you could all get behind me with this one, I’d love you very very much for that."

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Lola Young took a moment to get vulnerable with the crowd at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026, sharing an emotional speech on stage.

Joining the likes of RAYE, Niall Horan and Calvin Harris, Lola returned to #CapitalSTB to perform 'Messy', 'd£aler', 'One Thing' as well as her new single 'From Down Here'.

Just before performing the track, Lola stopped to reference her 2025 Summertime Ball performance in which she suffered a technical malfunction with her in-ears.

Lola Younge returned to Capital's Summertime Ball . Picture: Shutterstock

During 2025's show, halfway through her performance, Lola's in-ears completely cutting out, leaving her unable to hear her backing track, band, and her own voice.

Despite that, she still managed to deliver absolutely flawless (!) vocals, while asking the crowd to sing along with her.

Today (June 6th), she spoke to the 80,000-strong crowd and referenced the moment: "So, I don’t know how many of you know this but this time last year, I tried to walk up that stage and it all went a bit wrong for me, unfortunately."

"I just dropped a new song, this song is called ‘From Down Here’. I wrote it about overcoming your hardest challenges, we all have them and we can all overcome them and so today, I’ve decided during this song, I’m gonna walk and hope for the best."

She added: "If you could all get behind me with this one, I’d love you very very much for that. Thank you Capital for giving me another chance and everyone here."

So many fans and fellow artists came to social media to support Lola after her performance, including RAYE who responded under a viral TikTok clip.

She commented: "FYI: Sound travel slowly, especially across a venue this big. Like a 3 second difference from it coming out of speakers to reaching the other side of the stadium, without in ears or a floor monitor it is almost impossible to sing in time or pitch yourself !!

"Lola you're doing amazing! So proud of you"

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