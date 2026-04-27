How to get tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Here’s what you need to know about getting tickets to this year’s Capital’s Summertime Ball.

Here's how to get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Here’s what you need to know about getting tickets to this year’s Capital’s Summertime Ball.

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Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back for another year and we can’t wait to see you there.

We’re announcing the line-up on Capital Breakfast on Tuesday April 28th and Wednesday April 29th, so make sure you’re listening to Capital from 7am to find out who is performing!

Until then, here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets to the UK’ s biggest summer party.

How do I get tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026?

Tickets go on sale Thursday April 30th at 9am on Global Player, the free official Capital app.

Capital listeners who are logged into Global Player will get presale access to tickets from 9am on Wednesday April 29th through a Capital presale.

In addition, Barclaycard customers can get 10% off presale tickets in a Barclaycard presale (via Barclaycard Entertainment or the Global Player link).

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.