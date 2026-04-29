Get your pre-sale tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

Capital's Summertime Ball pre-sale tickets. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Get your pre-sale tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard right here.

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Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is returning to Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 6th and this year’s incredible line-up includes RAYE, Niall Horan, Myles Smith and loads more.

Pre-sale is now open! Get your tickets by tapping the ‘BUY NOW’ button below – make sure to use your code: VIP26XPLVT

YOUR CAPITAL PRE-SALE CODE: VIP26XPLVT

Barclaycard or Barclays premier debit cardholders can get 10% off pre-sale tickets in the special Barclaycard Pre-sale. Just tap the Save Now button below. You won’t need a code for this.

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