Get your pre-sale tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

29 April 2026, 08:32 | Updated: 29 April 2026, 09:15

Capital's Summertime Ball pre-sale tickets
Capital's Summertime Ball pre-sale tickets. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Get your pre-sale tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard right here.

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Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is returning to Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 6th and this year’s incredible line-up includes RAYE, Niall Horan, Myles Smith and loads more.

Pre-sale is now open! Get your tickets by tapping the ‘BUY NOW’ button below – make sure to use your code: VIP26XPLVT

YOUR CAPITAL PRE-SALE CODE: VIP26XPLVT

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Barclaycard or Barclays premier debit cardholders can get 10% off pre-sale tickets in the special Barclaycard Pre-sale. Just tap the Save Now button below. You won’t need a code for this.

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Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

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