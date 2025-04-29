Get your presale tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns on Sunday 15th June. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Get your presale tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball right here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Presale for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 is now open! There are two ways to get presale tickets:

For the Capital presale, tap the ‘Buy Now’ button below – make sure you use the presale code: STBVIP25.

If you're a Barclaycard customer you can get 10% off presale tickets in the special Barclaycard presale further down the page. Just tap the ‘Save Now’ button below.

Capital presale

PRESALE CODE: STBVIP25

Capital presale tickets 2025. Picture: Global

Barclaycard customer presale

Barclaycard presale Capital STB. Picture: Global

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up: