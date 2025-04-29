Get your presale tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

29 April 2025, 08:31 | Updated: 29 April 2025, 09:01

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns on Sunday 15th June
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns on Sunday 15th June. Picture: Global
Get your presale tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball right here.

Presale for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 is now open! There are two ways to get presale tickets:

For the Capital presale, tap the ‘Buy Now’ button below – make sure you use the presale code: STBVIP25.

If you're a Barclaycard customer you can get 10% off presale tickets in the special Barclaycard presale further down the page. Just tap the ‘Save Now’ button below.

Capital presale

PRESALE CODE: STBVIP25

Capital presale tickets 2025
Capital presale tickets 2025. Picture: Global

Barclaycard customer presale

Barclaycard presale Capital STB
Barclaycard presale Capital STB. Picture: Global

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up:

  • Mariah Carey
  • Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff
  • Benson Boone
  • Tate McRae
  • Myles Smith
  • Lola Young
  • KSI
  • JADE
  • Reneé Rap
  • Zara Larsson
  • Jessie J
  • Busted VS McFly
  • Rita Ora
  • Dasha
  • James Hype
  • Remember Monday

