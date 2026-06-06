Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026
6 June 2026, 20:14
Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026.
Picture:
Capital
By Sam Prance
We've got you covered on all the backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 that you don't want to miss!
Ever wondered what
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is like backstage? Now's your chance to find out.
Whether you've gone to Wembley to experience the UK's biggest summer party in the flesh or you're
live-streaming the performances on Global Player, we've got you covered on all the backstage moments from the weekend.
Keep scrolling, for all the behind-the-scenes information you need including star-studded run-ins, dressing-room glimpses and the best drinks and snacks that our Ballers could desire.
This is what the stadium looks like before doors open
Wembley Stadium moments before the madness.
Picture:
Capital
Pepsi at the ready with Pepsi Max, Pepsi Max Cherry, Pepsi Max Tropical and Pepsi's new Raspberry Ripple flavour for anyone backstage to try
Pepsi backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026.
Picture:
Capital
I wonder who this box could belong to...
RAYE's equipment backstage.
Picture:
Capital
December 10's Nicholas and Cruz take inspiration from Harry Styles backstage
Nicholas and Cruz from December 10.
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Capital
For anyone wanting a little taste of luxury and relaxation, we have all the Sensory Retreats eye masks you could ask for
Sensory Retreats eye masks backastage at the Summertime Ball.
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Capital
British singing sensations Lola Young and Sienna Spiro are backstage besties
Lola Young and Sienna Spiro have dressing rooms next to each other.
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Capital
Candy Kittens are the perfect sweet treat on a day like today
Candy Kittens backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball.
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Capital
Our backstage interview area is where the magic happens
Our artist interview space backstage.
Picture:
Capital
Popchips are a must-have savoury snack for all of our artists and guests
Popchips backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball.
Picture:
Capital
Every artist has their own personal equipment and this is where everything Calvin Harris needs is kept
Calvin Harris equipment backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball.
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Capital
Nothing beat a little bit of Popcorn Shed's butterscotch popcorn when you need a little bit of energy before going on stage
Popcorn Shed backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball.
Picture:
Capital
International icons Robyn and XG are neighbours in our backstage area
Robyn and XG's rooms backstage at the Summertime Ball.
Picture:
Capital
Nothing better than Kinder Bueno ice cream to cool you down on a hot day
Kinder Bueno ice cream backstage at the Summertime Ball.
Picture:
Capital
Every detail in the show is planned to the last second
Capital's Summertime Ball control room.
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Capital
Tom Holland's alcohol free beer brand Bero is the perfect way to refresh our Ballers
Bero backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball.
Picture:
Capital
Every Summertime Ball needs a VIP lounge where people can unwind and this year is no different
The VIP lounge backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball.
Picture:
Capital
And last but not least Lola's Cupcakes are the cherry on top of a perfect Summertime Ball
Lola's Cupcakes backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball.
Picture:
Capital