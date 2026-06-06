Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026

6 June 2026, 20:14

Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026
Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026. Picture: Capital
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

We've got you covered on all the backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 that you don't want to miss!

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Ever wondered what Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is like backstage? Now's your chance to find out.

Whether you've gone to Wembley to experience the UK's biggest summer party in the flesh or you're live-streaming the performances on Global Player, we've got you covered on all the backstage moments from the weekend.

Keep scrolling, for all the behind-the-scenes information you need including star-studded run-ins, dressing-room glimpses and the best drinks and snacks that our Ballers could desire.

This is what the stadium looks like before doors open

Wembley Stadium moments before the madness
Wembley Stadium moments before the madness. Picture: Capital

Pepsi at the ready with Pepsi Max, Pepsi Max Cherry, Pepsi Max Tropical and Pepsi's new Raspberry Ripple flavour for anyone backstage to try

Pepsi backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026
Pepsi backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026. Picture: Capital

I wonder who this box could belong to...

RAYE's equipment backstage
RAYE's equipment backstage. Picture: Capital

December 10's Nicholas and Cruz take inspiration from Harry Styles backstage

Nicholas and Cruz from December 10
Nicholas and Cruz from December 10. Picture: Capital

For anyone wanting a little taste of luxury and relaxation, we have all the Sensory Retreats eye masks you could ask for

Sensory Retreats eye masks backastage at the Summertime Ball
Sensory Retreats eye masks backastage at the Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

British singing sensations Lola Young and Sienna Spiro are backstage besties

Lola Young and Sienna Spiro have dressing rooms next to each other
Lola Young and Sienna Spiro have dressing rooms next to each other. Picture: Capital

Candy Kittens are the perfect sweet treat on a day like today

Candy Kittens backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball
Candy Kittens backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

Our backstage interview area is where the magic happens

Our artist interview space backstage
Our artist interview space backstage. Picture: Capital

Popchips are a must-have savoury snack for all of our artists and guests

Popchips backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball
Popchips backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

Every artist has their own personal equipment and this is where everything Calvin Harris needs is kept

Calvin Harris equipment backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball
Calvin Harris equipment backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

Nothing beat a little bit of Popcorn Shed's butterscotch popcorn when you need a little bit of energy before going on stage

Popcorn Shed backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball
Popcorn Shed backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

International icons Robyn and XG are neighbours in our backstage area

Robyn and XG's rooms backstage at the Summertime Ball
Robyn and XG's rooms backstage at the Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

Nothing better than Kinder Bueno ice cream to cool you down on a hot day

Kinder Bueno ice cream backstage at the Summertime Ball
Kinder Bueno ice cream backstage at the Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

Every detail in the show is planned to the last second

Capital's Summertime Ball control room
Capital's Summertime Ball control room. Picture: Capital

Tom Holland's alcohol free beer brand Bero is the perfect way to refresh our Ballers

Bero backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball
Bero backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

Every Summertime Ball needs a VIP lounge where people can unwind and this year is no different

The VIP lounge backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball
The VIP lounge backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

And last but not least Lola's Cupcakes are the cherry on top of a perfect Summertime Ball

Lola's Cupcakes backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball
Lola's Cupcakes backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

Read more about #CapitalSTB here:

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player

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