ArrDee Spills Savage Revenge On Aitch For Dressing Room Prank At Summertime Ball

By Emma Soteriou

ArrDee has revealed his savage plan to get Aitch back after he threatened to ruin his dressing room.

The 19-year-old spoke to Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, where Jimmy dropped the bombshell that Aitch had made plans for ArrDee's dressing room.

"He was saying he's going to do some terrible things to your dressing room," Jimmy said.

"Is that what he said?" ArrDee asked.

"Every time I do an interview with you, you have Aitch talking about me - you want us to fight, I can see it coming!" ArrDee said jokingly.

ArrDee performed three songs at the ball. Picture: Shutterstock

"I feel like you should probably plan some sort of revenge - what could you do to get him back?" asked Jimmy.

"Maybe I'll take out Amelia [Dimoldenberg]," said ArrDee before quickly changing his mind.

"Steal his girl? Bit harsh ArrDee," said Jimmy.

We're here for the savagery - don't mess with ArrDee's dressing room, Aitch!

Aitch made his Summertime Ball debut. Picture: Shutterstock

ArrDee and Aitch both performed at Capital's STB on Sunday, also joined by the likes of Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles.

The pair performed some of their biggest hits, with Aitch making an electric ball debut with 'Baby' and 'Taste' and ArrDee making fans go wild with 'Flowers' and 'Come & Go'.

