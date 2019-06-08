A-Z: Every Single Performance From Capital's Summertime Ball 2019

Mark Ronson at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

From Anne-Marie to the Jonas Brothers, we've got your A-Z of every epic performance at this year's Summertime Ball.

Capital's Summertime Ball is finally here! We've got the hottest artists on stage at Wembley Stadium playing their biggest hits to a buzzing crowd of 80,000 music lovers.

We'll be updating this page throughout the day with all the #CapitalSTB performances so hang tight!

Capital's Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: Global

Ready? Sound on...

Anne-Marie at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Ava Max at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Calvin Harris at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Ellie Goulding at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Halsey at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Jax Jones at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Jess Glynne at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Jonas Blue at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Jonas Brothers at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Khalid at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Lauv at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Mabel at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Mark Ronson at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' 'Ooh Wee' 'Late Night Feelings' 'Electricity' 'Shadow Remix' 'Fund U Again' 'Valerie' 'Uptown Funk' Maroon 5 at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Rita Ora at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Sigala at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Sigrid at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Tom Walker at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 5 Seconds of Summer at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019

