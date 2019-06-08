A-Z: Every Single Performance From Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
8 June 2019, 15:16 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 16:11
From Anne-Marie to the Jonas Brothers, we've got your A-Z of every epic performance at this year's Summertime Ball.
Capital's Summertime Ball is finally here! We've got the hottest artists on stage at Wembley Stadium playing their biggest hits to a buzzing crowd of 80,000 music lovers.
We'll be updating this page throughout the day with all the #CapitalSTB performances so hang tight!
Ready? Sound on...
Anne-Marie at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Ava Max at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Calvin Harris at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Ellie Goulding at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Halsey at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Jax Jones at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Jess Glynne at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Jonas Blue at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Jonas Brothers at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Khalid at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Lauv at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Mabel at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Mark Ronson at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'
'Ooh Wee'
'Late Night Feelings'
'Electricity'
'Shadow Remix'
'Fund U Again'
'Valerie'
'Uptown Funk'
Maroon 5 at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Rita Ora at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Sigala at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Sigrid at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Tom Walker at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
5 Seconds of Summer at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
