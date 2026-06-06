Every fabulous outfit on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026 red carpet

6 June 2026, 15:27

Jason Derulo, Sekou, Meek on the Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet.
Here's every iconic red carpet look on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

From Jason Derulo to Sekou, our Ballers are serving the hottest looks on Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard red carpet.

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The UK's biggest summer party is official upon us! Countless superstars have descended on London's Wembley Stadium to put on the performance of a lifetime at this year’s Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026.

Before taking to the stage to perform in front of 80,000 adoring fans, the stars gave us a pre-show treat as they served some show-stopping looks.

So here's a roundup of all the glorious looks spotted on the red carpet today...

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player here

Sekou

Making his #CapitalSTB debut is none other than Capital Buzz Artist Sekou, who brought his signature style to the carpet.

The 'Dangerous Lover' singer turned heads in a sunset yellow silk shirt, teamed with a statement cowboy buckle belt and pinstripe jorts adorned with badges. He then completed the look with classic loafers.

Sekou pictured at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 red carpet.
Sekou is at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

Meek

Meek channelled cool girl energy on the #CapitalSTB red carpet in a striking all white look.

The 'Fabulous' singer wore a buttoned up corseted dress with a raised gathered skirt and paired it with tied up knee boots and statement sunnies. Gorgeous! Or should we say... fabulous.

Meek pictured at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 red carpet.
Meek is at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026. Picture: Shutterstock

Jason Derulo

Global hitmaker Jason Derulo looked suave on the #CapitalSTB red carpet, wearing a double-breasted black suit adorned with gold brooches, completed with silver rings and shades.

Jason Derulo pictured at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 red carpet.
Jason Derulo at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026. Picture: Shutterstock

Jordan North, Sian Welby and Chris Stark

Everyone's favourite Capital Breakfast presenters amazed us yet again on the #CapitalSTB red carpet.

Jordan North brought the summer energy wearing a light pink two-piece suit paired with a white tee, Sian Welby dazzled in a gorgeous gold mini dress and killer heels, and Chris Stark channeled his inner Justin Timberlake in a double denim ensemble.

Jordan North, Sian Welby and Chris Stark at the Summertime Ball 2026 red carpet.
Jordan North, Sian Welby and Chris Stark at the Summertime Ball 2026. Picture: Shutterstock

Read more about #CapitalSTB here:

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player

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