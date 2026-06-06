Every fabulous outfit on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026 red carpet

Here's every iconic red carpet look on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

From Jason Derulo to Sekou, our Ballers are serving the hottest looks on Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard red carpet.

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The UK's biggest summer party is official upon us! Countless superstars have descended on London's Wembley Stadium to put on the performance of a lifetime at this year’s Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026.

Before taking to the stage to perform in front of 80,000 adoring fans, the stars gave us a pre-show treat as they served some show-stopping looks.

So here's a roundup of all the glorious looks spotted on the red carpet today...

Sekou

Making his #CapitalSTB debut is none other than Capital Buzz Artist Sekou, who brought his signature style to the carpet.

The 'Dangerous Lover' singer turned heads in a sunset yellow silk shirt, teamed with a statement cowboy buckle belt and pinstripe jorts adorned with badges. He then completed the look with classic loafers.

Sekou is at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

Meek

Meek channelled cool girl energy on the #CapitalSTB red carpet in a striking all white look.

The 'Fabulous' singer wore a buttoned up corseted dress with a raised gathered skirt and paired it with tied up knee boots and statement sunnies. Gorgeous! Or should we say... fabulous.

Meek is at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026. Picture: Shutterstock

Jason Derulo

Global hitmaker Jason Derulo looked suave on the #CapitalSTB red carpet, wearing a double-breasted black suit adorned with gold brooches, completed with silver rings and shades.

Jason Derulo at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026. Picture: Shutterstock

Jordan North, Sian Welby and Chris Stark

Everyone's favourite Capital Breakfast presenters amazed us yet again on the #CapitalSTB red carpet.

Jordan North brought the summer energy wearing a light pink two-piece suit paired with a white tee, Sian Welby dazzled in a gorgeous gold mini dress and killer heels, and Chris Stark channeled his inner Justin Timberlake in a double denim ensemble.

Jordan North, Sian Welby and Chris Stark at the Summertime Ball 2026. Picture: Shutterstock

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