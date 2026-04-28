Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 line-up reveal

On Air Now
Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby 6am - 10am
28 April 2026, 07:10 | Updated: 28 April 2026, 07:22
We’re announcing which artists are performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026.
Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns to Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 6th and we’ve just begun revealing who is performing at the UK’s biggest summer party.
Make sure you’re listening to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby this morning to find out!
Here's who's been announced so far...
After a whirlwind few months since winning Netflix’s The Next Act, December 10 are headed straight for the Summertime Ball stage.
The lads have already sold-out numerous shows across TWO tours and we can’t wait to see them make their Capital’s Summertime Ball debut!
He’s a pioneer of modern dance music and a legend in the industry – the one and only Fatboy Slim is joining the UK’s biggest summer party.
Last year he celebrated 40 years in music and hit the road earlier this year, so we know his #CapitalSTB set is going to be massive!
After dropping her brand new album This Music May Contain Hope in March, we HAD to get RAYE back at the UK’s biggest summer party.
She’s had a massive couple of years and we can’t wait to hear her unmistakable vocals live at Wembley Stadium.