How to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 live

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Tickets are sold out but fans can watch the UK’s biggest summer party live on Global Player and YouTube.

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Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 is taking over Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 6th, with performances from RAYE, Niall Horan, Take That, Sienna Spiro, Myles Smith and loads more of the world's hottest artists.

If you missed out on tickets you can watch the UK's biggest summer party on Global Player and on our YouTube.

How to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 live

Fans can watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard LIVE from 3.30pm (BST) on Saturday June 6th, streaming for free on Global Player, our official app and online at globalplayer.com.

For the second year running, the entire show will also stream LIVE on Capital’s YouTube channel @CapitalFMOfficial.

When is the ITV & STV highlights show?

As part of Global’s partnership with ITV, ITV1,ITVX, STV and STV Player, will broadcast an entertainment special with all the best bits from Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, on Saturday June 13th at 4.15pm. Check your local listings for the latest information.

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 full line-up:

Take That

Niall Horan

Bebe Rexha

Myles Smith

Robyn

Sekou

December 10

Fatboy Slim

RAYE

Lola Young

XG

Jason Derulo

Sienna Spiro

Stephen Sanchez

Meek

Calvin Harris

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.