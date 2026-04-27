Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back for 2026

Capital's Summertime Ball returns for 2026. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back. Here’s what you need to know including dates, when we’re revealing the line-up and how to get tickets.

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Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns to Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 6th with another incredible line-up of all your favourite artists.

Keep listening to Capital on Global Player, our free official Capital app, to find out who is on the line-up this year. We’ll be revealing who is performing this Tuesday and Wednesday from 7am on Capital Breakfast.

In the meantime, we’ve got all the information you need, including how to get tickets to the Summertime Ball, right here.

When and where is Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026?

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 is taking place on Saturday June 6th at Wembley Stadium. Put it in your calendars now!

How do I get tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026?

Tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard go on sale on Thursday April 30th at 9am.

Presale opens on Wednesday April 29th at 9am on Global Player, the official Capital app.

Who is on the line-up for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026?

We’re announcing who is performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026 on Tuesday 28th and Wednesday 29th April, so make sure you’re listening to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby from 7am – set your reminders now!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.